Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb. 24

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Ken, an astrophysicist, is the third in his family to be on Jeopardy!;

Andrew, a Ph.D. student. is an avid runner; and

Aaron, a business litigation attorney, caught a World Series ball. Aaron is a one-day champ with winnings of $22,027.

Excellent contest in which Ken was in third place when he found DD3, but kept moving forward and held the lead into FJ at $18,500 vs. $17,400 for Aaron and $14,500 for Andrew.

DD1 – $600 – CITIES IN THE MIDWEST – This home city to Kansas State University shares its name with a Big Apple borough (Aaron won $2,000 from his leading score of $3,600.)

DD2 – $2,000 – PAINTINGS – He depicted the horrors of war & the execution of his fellow Spaniards by Napoleon’s troops in “The 3rd of May 1808” (Andrew won $2,500 from his total of $6,000 vs. $11,400 for Aaron.)

DD3 – $1,600 – HORSE & RIDER – Soon after his death in 1910, tourists began visiting his Yasnaya Polyana estate, where they saw his dog Belka & his horse Delir (Ken won $3,700 from his score of $7,200 to move into a tie for second with Andrew behind Aaron at $13,400.)

FJ – BUSINESS HISTORY – David McConnell’s cosmetics & perfume co. was rebranded in 1939 with this name, honoring the home of his favorite playwright

Aaron and Andrew were correct on FJ, with Aaron adding $11,827 to win with $29,227 for a two-day total of $51,254.

Wagering strategy: When he found DD2, Andrew had just over one-half of Aaron’s total. If Andrew had gone all-in to take the lead and the rest of the game played out the same way, he would have been in front of Aaron going into FJ. In that scenario, with standard wagering on FJ, Andrew would have won the game.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the late actress who was notably a character in the movie “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” was Sharon Tate.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Manhattan? DD2 – Who was Goya? DD3 – Who was Tolstoy? FJ – What is Avon?

