Worst Vegetable Tournament: Semi-Finals – Foul Four

We’re nearing the end! Time to see what foulness has caught up with us this far:

Quarter-Finals Results Match 1: Beets (48) vs. Eggplant (25)

Match 2: Ghost Pepper (43) vs. Zucchini (20)

Match 3: Lima Beans (47) vs. Iceberg Lettuce (40)

Match 4: Karela/Bitter Melon (40) vs. Spaghetti Squash (26)

Some sweet stats:

Veggie with lowest votes to proceed to next round: Karela/Bitter Melon (40) against Spaghetti Squash (26)

(40) against Spaghetti Squash (26) Veggie with most votes to be eliminated: Iceberg Lettuce (40), in a close match against Lima Beans (47)

Voting will close 25 February, 4:30 am EST

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...