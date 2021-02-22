AVoCADo GamesCast #74: Tales of Vapourwave

Hey folks! The 74th episode of the GamesCast is finally here! (The 75th has already been recorded and will be released at some point in March.) In this episode, Lovely Bones, Andy Tuttle, and I talk about what we played over the winter holidays, what we’re looking forward to in the rest of 2021, our predictions for the remainder of the year, and whether some of our most anticipated games will get delayed.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

2:15 – What We Played over the Holidays

26:40 – What We’re Looking Forward to in 2021

52:00 – 2021 Predictions

1:24:15 – Will It Get Delayed?

1:50:30 – Conclusion

Content warning for jokes about mental health. Spoiler warning for Danganronpa V3.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...