Musicals Thread (Crowd Songs)

Welcome! The purpose of this thread is to talk about all things related to the wonderful world of musical theatre. I post a thread with a topic/question for everyone to respond to, but you are always more than welcome to discuss other topics! This is also a great place to mention any new musicals you’ve discovered and/or general recommendations for other musical fans. Heard any good shows lately? Have any theatre news to share? Tell us about it!

This week we have another wonderful thread written by Lydia! As always, if anyone would like to write a special prompt or a feature of any kind for this thread, just let me know.

Arguably the first thing that comes to mind when people think of musicals – a large group singing and dancing together. Thanks to the conventions of the art form, they all know the words and the steps, even if they’re just the strangers on the street surrounding our protagonist. Maybe this number advances the plot or character, maybe it’s just a break for some pure entertainment. Either way, it’s a chance to (re-)establish the community, its prevailing attitudes and modes of expression, in between sequences focusing on the narrative’s main players.

“One Short Day” from Wicked perfectly captures the excitement of moving from the relatively sheltered world of higher education to The Big City, bursting with possibility. Our leading ladies dream of their futures even as they make the most of the present moment, backed by a chorus encouraging their revelry and extolling the powers-that-be that make it all possible.

What’s your favorite crowd song?

