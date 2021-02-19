South Park comes back with 1 hour vaccination special March 10

South Park returns March 10 with another special, but this time they are known as “South ParQ”.

Comedy Central announced Friday morning that a new one-hour special event of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series South Park. The hour-long supersized episode titled “South ParQ Vaccination Special” premieres on Wednesday, March 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central with two encore airings at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The premiere will simulcast on MTV2.







The premise is as follows. “The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.”

This special is obviously a follow-up to the show’s 2020 “The Pandemic Special,” which aired on September 30, 2020. The special will be on HBO Max to stream the next day, where the show’s streaming home currently is after the deal with Hulu expired in June 2020.

But what do you think about this upcoming special? Are you looking forward to it or not?

