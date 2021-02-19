Future State Fallout Week Seven

DC Comics is releasing their Future State comics in January and February.
For the next two months, I will be posting a discussion thread to talk about the weekly releases.
February 16th saw the release of the following titles:
Catwoman #2
Immortal Wonder Woman #2
Nightwing #2
SHAZAM #2
Superman Worlds of War #2
The Next Batman #2
Sadly, I didn’t make it to the comic book store this week because of the wintry weather in Pittsburgh. I know that there have been a few shipping delays because of the arctic blast of cold air, snow, and ice gripping the nation. I hope you are staying safe and warm as you read this.
What issues did you pick up this week? (If any)
What did you think of them?