Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Feb. 19 (Ken’s final episode as guest host)

Introducing today’s contestants:

Lauren, a math teacher, has watched over 400 classic movies;

Sam, a college consultant, uses his dad’s old putter; and

Alan, a software engineering manager, has twins on the way in May. Alan is a one-day champ with winnings of $14,800.

Sam swept all three DDs to maintain command, but Alan finished well and all three players were alive into FJ with Sam at $22,200, Alan with $16,600 and Lauren at $9,600.

DD1 (video) – $1,000 – HAIR’S TO YOU- It doesn’t get much higher than this hairstyle, named for a mistress of Louis XV (Sam won $2,000 from his leading score of $3,600.)

DD2 – $800 – HISTORIC GEOGRAPHY – The emperors of China had seasonal homes: Peking means “northern capital” & this city’s name means “southern capital” (Sam won $4,000 from his total of $10,800 vs. $4,800 for Lauren.)

DD3 – $2,000 – DR. YES (M.D., NO) – One of the 1st women to get a doctorate in this 2-word field, Barbara Jane Liskov won a Turing Award, the field’s highest honor (Sam won $3,000 from his score of $19,200 vs. $10,600 for Alan.)

FJ – WORLD SURNAMES – In 2019, for the first time, this nation allowed for non-gendered last names with the suffix -bur

Everyone was correct on FJ. Sam added $11,001 to win with $33,201.

Streaming struggles: No one knew the character whose real first name is Jane on “Stranger Things” is Eleven.

As we bid farewell to Ken behind the podium (at least for the time being), we welcome executive producer Mike Richards, former host of GSN’s The Pyramid, to the Jeopardy! guest host position for two weeks starting Monday.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a pompadour? DD2 – What is Nanking? DD3 – What is computer science? FJ – What is Iceland?

