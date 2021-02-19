RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13: Episode 8 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13!

This week, it’s time for the Rusical! The queens must record lyrics and learn choreography as they perform in a tale on social media: Social Media: The Unverified Rusical. Anne Hathaway makes a virtual appearance in the workroom. Will the queens impress guest judge, choreographer Jamal Sims? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – challenge winners, lipsyncers, eliminated queens, and such – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...