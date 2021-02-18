Toni Morrison Night Thread

The ability of writers to imagine what is not the self, to familiarize the strange and mystify the familiar, is the test of their power.

—Toni Morrison, “Black Matters,” in Playing in the Dark: Whiteness and the Literary Imagination (1992)

Writer Chloe Anthony Wofford Morrison was born on Feb. 18, 1931. Her works included The Bluest Eye, Song of Solomon, and Beloved. Beloved won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1988, and Morrison was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993.

Still from the 1998 movie adaptation of Beloved.

Toni Morrison died in 2019 at age 88.

There is really nothing more to say — except why. But since why is difficult to handle, one must take refuge in how.

—The Bluest Eye (1969)

