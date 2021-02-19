Worst Vegetable Tournament: Round 2 – Sinister Sixteen

Alright, let’s see which yucksters have escaped Hell’s kitchen this time:
Round 1 Results
Match 1: Beets (60) vs. Microgreens (24)
Match 2: Radish (71) vs. Carrot (14)
Match 3: Eggplant (53) vs. Yam (42)
Match 4: Zucchini (70) vs. Pickles (25)
Match 5: Ghost Pepper (66) vs. Artichoke (21)
Match 6: Green Bell Pepper (53) vs. Mushroom (39)
Match 7: Kohlrabi (46) vs. Kale (30)
Match 8: Rapini/Broccoli Rabe (49) vs. Edamame (27)
Match 9: Iceberg Lettuce (77) vs. Cucumber (18)
Match 10: Fennel Bulb (42) vs. Okra (40)
Match 11: Lima Beans (82) vs. Tomato (18)
Match 12: Swiss Chard (63) vs. Brussell Sprout (25)
Match 13: Celery (54) vs. Capers (50)
Match 14: Spaghetti Squash (52) vs. Water Chestnut (49)
Match 15: Snow Peas (46) vs. Green Peas (34)
Match 16: Karela/Bitter Melon (62) Cauliflower (24)
Some sweet stats:
- Veggie with lowest votes to progress to the next round – Fennel Bulb (42), narrowly beating Okra (40)
- Veggie with most votes to be eliminated – Capers (50), which narrowly lost to Celery (54)
- Biggest beatdown – Lima Beans (82) beat Tomato (18) by a whopping 64 votes
Voting will close 21 February, 2:30am EST