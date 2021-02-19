Worst Vegetable Tournament: Round 2 – Sinister Sixteen

Alright, let’s see which yucksters have escaped Hell’s kitchen this time:



Round 1 Results

Match 1: Beets (60) vs. Microgreens (24)

Match 2: Radish (71) vs. Carrot (14)

Match 3: Eggplant (53) vs. Yam (42)

Match 4: Zucchini (70) vs. Pickles (25)

Match 5: Ghost Pepper (66) vs. Artichoke (21)

Match 6: Green Bell Pepper (53) vs. Mushroom (39)

Match 7: Kohlrabi (46) vs. Kale (30)

Match 8: Rapini/Broccoli Rabe (49) vs. Edamame (27)

Match 9: Iceberg Lettuce (77) vs. Cucumber (18)

Match 10: Fennel Bulb (42) vs. Okra (40)

Match 11: Lima Beans (82) vs. Tomato (18)

Match 12: Swiss Chard (63) vs. Brussell Sprout (25)

Match 13: Celery (54) vs. Capers (50)

Match 14: Spaghetti Squash (52) vs. Water Chestnut (49)

Match 15: Snow Peas (46) vs. Green Peas (34)

Match 16: Karela/Bitter Melon (62) Cauliflower (24)