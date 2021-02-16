Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Three Rewatch. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Title: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Director: Jon Watts

Writer(s): Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers

Characters created by: Stan Lee and Steve Ditko,

US Release Date: July 2, 2019

Budget: $160 million

Worldwide Box-office: $1.132 billion

Returning characters: Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Maria Hill, May Parker, Harold “Happy” Hogan, MJ, Ned Leeds, Betty Brant, Flash Thompson, Roger Harrington, and William Ginter Riva.

Summary:

In Ixtenco, Mexico, Nick Fury and Maria Hill investigate an unnatural storm and encounter the Earth Elemental. Quentin Beck, a super-powered individual, arrives to defeat the creature. Beck subsequently defeats the Elemental and is recruited by Fury and Hill.

Meanwhile, in New York City, the Midtown School of Science and Technology completes its year, which was restarted to accommodate the students who previously disintegrated five years ago as a result of Thanos’ actions. They had reappeared un-aged, thanks to the actions of the Avengers. The school organizes a two-week summer field trip to Europe, where Peter Parker—who is still mourning the death of his mentor and father figure Tony Stark—plans to reveal to classmate MJ his attraction to her. Happy Hogan informs Parker that Fury intends to contact him, but Parker ignores Fury’s phone call.

Parker and his classmates travel to Venice, Italy, where the Water Elemental attacks. Parker helps protect his classmates, while Beck arrives and destroys the creature. Fury meets with Parker and gives him Stark’s glasses, which were meant for his successor. The glasses enable him to communicate with and take command of the artificial intelligence E.D.I.T.H., which has access to Stark Industries’ databases and commands a large orbital weapons supply.

Beck claims to hail from an alternate reality within the Multiverse, where the four Elementals killed his family and destroyed his civilization. He predicts that the Fire Elemental will appear in Prague. Parker declines Fury’s invitation to join the fight and returns to his class trip.

Fury secretly changes the class’s itinerary to divert the students to Prague. There, Parker is forced to help Beck fight the Fire Elemental to again protect his friends. Beck manages to destroy the creature with Parker’s help. Fury and Hill invite Parker and Beck to Berlin to discuss the formation of a new superhero team, but Parker decides that Beck should go alone and transfers control of E.D.I.T.H. to him. In actuality, Beck is secretly a former Stark Industries holographic-illusions specialist who was fired for his unstable nature, and now leads a team of disgruntled ex-Stark employees, using advanced projector drones to simulate the Elemental attacks, masquerade as a hero, and gain control of E.D.I.T.H. so they use the orbital weaponized drones to increase the scale of their illusions.

After MJ tells Parker she knows he is Spider-Man, they discover that a piece of debris she retrieved during the battle is a projector that shows part of the Air Elemental’s attack, leading them to realize Beck’s deception. Parker travels to Berlin to warn Fury, only to be tricked by Beck with an illusory Fury into revealing the names of his friends who know about Beck’s plan. Left for dead by Beck, Parker contacts Hogan, who flies him to London, where his classmates are.

Beck uses E.D.I.T.H. to orchestrate a fusion of all the Elementals, as a cover to kill Parker’s friends. Parker is able to disrupt the illusions, so Beck attacks him with drones. Parker defeats Beck and regains control of E.D.I.T.H. Beck is killed by misfired gunshots from the drones, but one of his associates escapes with data from the drones. After returning to New York City, Parker begins a relationship with MJ.

MCU Continuity Nods: William Ginter Riva was the scientist in Iron Man being yelled at by Obadiah Shane. Beck’s invention was introduced by Stark at MIT in Captain America: Civil War. The Blip is the result of Thanos’s actions in Avengers: Infinity War and their restoration by Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame. The E.D.I.T.H sunglasses were worn by Stark in Avengers: Infinity War. Talos and Soren are the Skrulls from Captain Marvel. Even though Beck is from this dimension, he introduces the concept of a multiverse, which will feature prominently in Phase Four of the series. The film reuses two of Spider-Man’s costumes from the previous films: his main costume from Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the Iron Spider suit from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Easter Eggs: Ned and Betty’s relationship mirrors that of their comic book counterparts who married and divorced. The four Elementals are modeled after different Spider-Man villains from Marvel comic books: Hydro-Man, Molten Man, Sandman, and Cyclone. The “stealth suit” was inspired by Spider-Man: Noir.

Post/mid Credits Scenes: J. Jonah Jameson of TheDailyBugle. net broadcasts doctored footage of the London incident in which Beck frames Spider-Man for the drone attack and his death, exposing Spider-Man’s secret identity to the world, much to Parker’s shock. Fury and Hill are revealed to be the Skrulls Talos and Soren in disguise, under orders from the real Fury while he is away commanding a Skrull spaceship.

My Take: I remember once discussing the play The Glass Menagerie, and how the fifth character in the play was the father. He was long gone, but his presence was still there. It’s an epilogue to Tony’s story and as the Bard wrote “the evil that men do lives after them.” Tony’s legacy lives after him.

The best Spidey stories involve him balancing his life as Peter Parker with his responsibility as Spider-Man as well as keeping his identity secret from them. Having that all crash in the final moments is a game changer

