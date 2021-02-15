Calliope Corner

Here’s the first of a weekly (until I lose interest) series of poetry posts.

Alliteration for the win.

This is Calliope, the muse of epic poetry.

This a calliope.

This is a poem by Louis MacNeice.

Morning Sun

Shuttles of trains going north, going south, drawing threads of blue,

The shining of the lines of trams like swords,

Thousands of posters asserting a monopoly of the good, the beautiful, the true,

Crowds of people all in the vocative, you and you,

The haze of the morning shot with words.

Yellow sun comes white off the wet streets but bright

Chromium yellows in the gay sun’s light,

Filleted sun streaks the purple mist,

Everything is kissed and reticulated with sun

Scooped-up and cupped in the open fronts of shops

And bouncing on the traffic which never stops.

And the street fountain blown across the square

Rainbow-trellises the air and sunlight blazons

The red butcher’s and scrolls of fish on marble slabs,

Whistled bars of music crossing silver sprays

And horns of cars, touché, touché, rapiers’ retort, a moving cage,

A turning page of shine and sound, the day’s maze.

But when the sun goes out, the streets go cold, the hanging meat

And tiers of fish are colourless and merely dead,

And the hoots of cars neurotically repeat and the tiptoed feet

Of women hurry and falter whose faces are dead;

And I see in the air but not belonging there

The blown grey powder of the fountain grey as the ash

That forming on a cigarette covers the red.

https://www.poetry.com/poem/61326/morning-sun

What poems are you reading/writing this week?

