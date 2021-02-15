The Avocado JAMS! (a thread for musicians)

Hello and welcome to the first installment of The Avocado JAMS! I intend to make this a weekly thread devoted to making music and the Avocadoans who dare to make music. (Of course, EVERYONE is welcome here, from seasoned shredders to beboppin’ beginners. Maybe this will encourage someone to pick up an instrument for the very first time!) I am certainly not the most accomplished musician, but making music is a fundamental part of my life; no matter what I’ve done for work, I’ve always clung to music and I’ve never been able to give it up. So I, Pontifex Mortis, offer myself up as the humble host of these threads…I’m sure I have a lot to learn from my fellow Avocadoans, so I hope that you’ll all join me on my quest to become a better musician!

I have a lot of ideas for topics that I’d like to explore here. Music theory, gear reviews, recording hints, practice tips, creative exercises, war stories, songwriting challenges…there’s a lot we can talk about and of course I’m open to whatever the rest of you will come up with. It seems to me that the best way to start is with an introduction thread, so our first prompt is simply to tell us about yourself and your experience making music…I’ll kick it off with a comment below and I’m really looking to hearing from the rest of you.

So grab your gear and let’s get rocking!

(Photo by Suvan Chowdhury from Pexels)

