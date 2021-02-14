Valentine’s Double Feature: Night Thread, Film 2: Frankenhooker

And now we are onto the second installment of our Open Thread Double Feature – FRANKENHOOKER!

What is this film? Cult classic late-era exploitation film from noted cult director Frank Henenlotter, which has more in common with Frankenstein than the aforementioned sequel.

Who is this for? People who prefer their New York sleazy, fans of explosive drugs, anyone who wants to date.

Fun Fact? Henenlotter regular Beverly Bonner makes a cameo as her Casey character, most well-known from Henenlotter’s family drama Basket Case.

