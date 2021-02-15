Pretty self-explanatory. The worst of the greens (and other colours) battle it out to get out of the frying pan(/chopping board/fridge/etc) and into the garbage can. Expecting to start off with a 32-entry bracket.
Nominations close on 17 February, 1am EST
Worst Vegetable Tournament: Nominations
