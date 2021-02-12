Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes On Forever, Forever, Forever

Here’s this weeks happening
AEW:
-Sammy walks out on the Inner Circle
-NJPW/AEW working relationship now official
-Former WCW tag champ/WWF wrestler Butch Reed passed away, his family reached out to Will Hobbs to say Reed thought he was ‘the new Hacksaw’
WWE:
-Nia Jax does a old TNA meme
-Erik of the Viking Warriors and Sarah Logan first baby is born
-Cesaro is going to sign a new contract, return as a face
-Mia Yim and Keith Lee got engaged
Indies/NJPW/ROH:
-Terry Funk not doing well according to Dustin Rhodes and Mick Foley. Mostly allot of hip pain
-Cheeseburger changes names to The World Famous CB
