Weekly Wrestling Thread Goes On Forever, Forever, Forever

AEW:

-Sammy walks out on the Inner Circle

-NJPW/AEW working relationship now official

-Former WCW tag champ/WWF wrestler Butch Reed passed away, his family reached out to Will Hobbs to say Reed thought he was ‘the new Hacksaw’

WWE:

-Nia Jax does a old TNA meme

-Erik of the Viking Warriors and Sarah Logan first baby is born

-Cesaro is going to sign a new contract, return as a face

-Mia Yim and Keith Lee got engaged

Indies/NJPW/ROH:

-Terry Funk not doing well according to Dustin Rhodes and Mick Foley. Mostly allot of hip pain

I’m wishing my friend and mentor, Terry Funk the very best as he deals with some serious pain issues. The Funker’s hip is giving him a lot of trouble.



No one sacrificed more for the fans than Terry Funk – the GOAT in my opinion, because he made it SO easy to believe. pic.twitter.com/wX0FobyGWQ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 8, 2021

-Cheeseburger changes names to The World Famous CB

Discuss all your wrestling below!

