Friday New Music 2/12

It’s Friday! A whole week has passed since I last typed “It’s Friday!”. There’s of course as always some new music.

Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s missing, what’s good, what’s not good, what you’re excited for and all that. Enjoy!:

— 2 Lost Souls – Another’s Insomniacs Dreams

— 3.2 (Robert Berry) – Third Impression

— 7-11 Jesus – Tree Dream

— A.A. Williams – Songs From Isolation

— Abbie Ozard – Let’s Play Pretend EP

— Aborym – Hostile

— Alltar – Live At Ceremony of Sludge

— Arc Of Life – Arc Of Life

— Ariel East – Try Harder

— Arlissa – The Lovers EP

— Babyface Ray – Unf*ckwithable EP

— Backhand – Kiki Alarcon EP

— Bailter Space – Wammo (25th Anniversary Reissue)

— The Band – Stage Fright (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Ben Sollee and Time For Three – Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Benjamin Louis Brody & Ian Chang – Floating Into Infinity

— Beth Lee – Waiting on You Tonight

— Bill Stone – Stone (Reissue)

— Black Pyramid – Black Pyramid (Reissue)

— Black Sabbath – Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition

— Blessed Black – La Brea

— Blue Hour Ghosts – Due

— Blutengel – Fountain of Destiny

— Bodies of Water – Is This What It’s Like

— Borito – What We Have Now

— Burning Jacobs Ladder – Seventh Fever of the Mind EP

— Caithlin De Marrais – What Will You Do Then?

— Camera Obscura Two (CO2) – D.Ö.D.

— The Caracal Project & Leotrix – New Lesson

— Cari Hutson – Salvation & Soul Restoration EP

— CHMCL STR8JCKT – DRK PRGRSSN

— Chris Crack – Might Delete Later

— Christian Leave – Heavy Hitting Hurts My Head EP

— Chung Ha – Querencia

— CKay – Boyfriend EP

— Claud – Super Monster

— Claude – Enactor EP

— Cosima – The Fun Is Here

— Creedence Clearwater Revival – Mardi Gras (Vinyl Reissue)

— Creedence Clearwater Revival – Pendulum (Vinyl Reissue)

— Crosta – III

— Crystal Viper – The Cult

— Curly J – Kingdom EP

— Curtis Mayfield – Roots (Vinyl Reissue)

— Curtis Mayfield – There’s No Place Like America Today (Vinyl Reissue)

— David Bowie – Look at the Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival ’97)

— DayGlo Mourning – Dead Star

— Dead Poet Society – -!-

— Death by Unga Bunga – Heavy Male Insecurity

— Devil Love – Broken Things

— Dio – Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City (Reissue)

— Dio – Holy Diver Live (Reissue)

— The Diskettes – No Fair, No Fun

— Django Django – Glowing in the Dark

— Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

— DOZER – Vultures EP

— DRONES – Our Hell Is Right Here

— Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia – The Moonlight Edition

— Elektragaaz – The Synaesthetic Picture Show Now Playing Part 1 EP

— Emile Mosseri – Minari: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Emptiness – Vide

— EROZ – Seen From Above EP

— Family Dinner – You’re So Cool EP

— FLeUR – Caring About Something Utterly Useless

— Florida Georgia Line – Life Rolls On

— The Fragiles – On and On

— God Is An Astronaut – Ghost Tapes #10

— Harry Dean Stanton with The Cheap Dates – October 1993

— Heligoland – This Quiet Fire

— Heliochrysum – Forbidden Structures EP

— His Name Is Alive – A Silver Thread (Anthology Box Set)

— His Name Is Alive – Hope Is A Candle: Home Recordings 1985 – 1990

— Holy Mother – Face The Burn

— Hotel On Mars – Grief Museum

— Inglorious – We Will Ride

— James Durbin – The Beast Awakens

— Jillette Johnson – It’s a Beautiful Day and I Love You

— Jim Keller – By No Means

— Joel Hoekstra’s 13 – Running Games

— John The Ghost – I Only Want To Live Once

— Jon Foreman (of Switchfoot) – Departures EP

— Joshua Henry – Guarantee EP

— JPEGMAFIA – EP2! EP

— Kelly Duplex – Kelly Duplex

— Kill the Giants – Arcadia

— Kip Moore – Wild World Deluxe

— Kìzis – Turn

— K Michelle DuBois – The Fever Returns

— Lauren Auder – 5 Songs For The Dysphoric EP

— The Los Sundowns – The Los Sundowns

— Lilys – A Brief History of Amazing Letdowns

— Loshh – ÍFARADÁ EP

— Luna Shadows – Digital Pacific

— Mac Leaphart – Music City Joke

— Mark Feldman – Sounding Point

— The Mastelottos – A Romantic’s Guide To King Crimson

— Menahan Street Band – The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band

— The Mercy Kills – New Rule

— Mia Doi Todd – Music Life

— MOAT – Poison Stream

— Moff Skellington – Sherbert Is The Cuulture of The Void

— Møme & Ricky Ducati – Flash FM

— Mush – Lines Redacted

— The Mommyheads – Coming Into Beauty (Reissue)

— The Neverlutionaries – The Neverlutionairies

— Noble Oak – Stories EP

— The Nova Hawks – Redemption

— Nicholas Hamilton and SAVS – noRoom

— Nightfall – Lesbian Show (Reissue)

— Nightfall – Diva Futura EP (Reissue)

— Nightfall – Electronegative EP (Reissue)

— Nonconnah – Songs For And About Ghosts

— NRCSSST – NRCSSST

— The Obsessives – Monastery EP

— Pale Waves – Who Am I?

— Paul Leary (of Butthole Surfers) – Born Stupid

— Pearl Divers – The Past Ain’t Made To Last EP

— Pink Sweat$ – Pink Planet

— The Pretty Reckless – Death By Rock And Roll

— Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (feat. Michael C. Hall) – Thanks For Coming Out

— PYRE – Chained to Ossuaries (Physical Release)

— Quality Used Cars. –Good Days/Bad Days

— Quiet Blue – Before Dawn EP

— R+R=NOW (feat. Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and Derrick Hodge) – R+R=NOW Live

— The Rentals – The Rentals

— Rest Easy – Sick Day EP

— Rob Kovacs – Let Go

— Robin Thicke – On Earth, and in Heaven

— The Rubens – 0202

— Run River North – Creatures In Your Head

— Ryan Dugré – Three Rivers

— Salt Cathedral – Carisma isolation mixes

— Sanya N’Kanta – These Are The Days EP

— Shape Of Water – Lockdown On Mars EP

— Shigecki – Growing Pains EP

— Shrink – Shrink EP

— Sia – Music – Songs From and Inspired By The Motion Picture

— Sirenia – Riddles, Ruins & Revelations (Digital Release)

— slowthai – TYRON

— Solar Fake – Enjoy Dystopia

— Spodee Boy – Rides Again EP

— Sports – Get A Good Look

— Steven van Betten & Andrew Rowan – No Branches Without Trees

— Stone Mammoth – Stone Mammoth

— Stretch Panic – Glitter & Gore

— Sun Kin – After The House

— Surut – Surut

— Swampbeast – Seven Evils Spawned Of Seven Heads

— Teenage Wrist – Earth Is A Black Hole

— Terrible Sons – Mass EP

— TOMORROW x TOGETHER – Still Dreaming

— Various Artists – Anjunadeep 12

— Various Artists – Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album

— Various Artists – The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: The Housebuilding EP

— Various Artists – To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Music From The Netflix Film)

— Weston Smith – The Sword EP

— Will Overman – The Winemaker’s Daughter

— Yohan Giaume – Whisper of a Shadow

