Friday New Music 2/12

It’s Friday! A whole week has passed since I last typed “It’s Friday!”. There’s of course as always some new music.
Here’s a full(ish) list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let me know what’s missing, what’s good, what’s not good, what you’re excited for and all that. Enjoy!:
— 2 Lost Souls – Another’s Insomniacs Dreams
— 3.2 (Robert Berry) – Third Impression
— 7-11 Jesus – Tree Dream
— A.A. Williams – Songs From Isolation
— Abbie Ozard – Let’s Play Pretend EP
— Aborym – Hostile
— Alltar – Live At Ceremony of Sludge
— Arc Of Life – Arc Of Life
— Ariel East – Try Harder
— Arlissa – The Lovers EP
— Babyface Ray – Unf*ckwithable EP
— Backhand – Kiki Alarcon EP
— Bailter Space – Wammo (25th Anniversary Reissue)
— The Band – Stage Fright (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Ben Sollee and Time For Three – Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Benjamin Louis Brody & Ian Chang – Floating Into Infinity
— Beth Lee – Waiting on You Tonight
— Bill Stone – Stone (Reissue)
— Black Pyramid – Black Pyramid (Reissue)
— Black Sabbath – Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition
— Blessed Black – La Brea
— Blue Hour Ghosts – Due
— Blutengel – Fountain of Destiny
— Bodies of Water – Is This What It’s Like
— Borito – What We Have Now
— Burning Jacobs Ladder – Seventh Fever of the Mind EP
— Caithlin De Marrais – What Will You Do Then?
— Camera Obscura Two (CO2) – D.Ö.D.
— The Caracal Project & Leotrix – New Lesson
— Cari Hutson – Salvation & Soul Restoration EP
— CHMCL STR8JCKT – DRK PRGRSSN
— Chris Crack – Might Delete Later
— Christian Leave – Heavy Hitting Hurts My Head EP
— Chung Ha – Querencia
— CKay – Boyfriend EP
— Claud – Super Monster
— Claude – Enactor EP
— Cosima – The Fun Is Here
— Creedence Clearwater Revival – Mardi Gras (Vinyl Reissue)
— Creedence Clearwater Revival – Pendulum (Vinyl Reissue)
— Crosta – III
— Crystal Viper – The Cult
— Curly J – Kingdom EP
— Curtis Mayfield – Roots (Vinyl Reissue)
— Curtis Mayfield – There’s No Place Like America Today (Vinyl Reissue)
— David Bowie – Look at the Moon! (Live Phoenix Festival ’97)
— DayGlo Mourning – Dead Star
— Dead Poet Society – -!-
— Death by Unga Bunga – Heavy Male Insecurity
— Devil Love – Broken Things
— Dio – Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City (Reissue)
— Dio – Holy Diver Live (Reissue)
— The Diskettes – No Fair, No Fun
— Django Django – Glowing in the Dark
— Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words
— DOZER – Vultures EP
— DRONES – Our Hell Is Right Here
— Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia – The Moonlight Edition
— Elektragaaz – The Synaesthetic Picture Show Now Playing Part 1 EP
— Emile Mosseri – Minari: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— Emptiness – Vide
— EROZ – Seen From Above EP
— Family Dinner – You’re So Cool EP
— FLeUR – Caring About Something Utterly Useless
— Florida Georgia Line – Life Rolls On
— The Fragiles – On and On
— God Is An Astronaut – Ghost Tapes #10
— Harry Dean Stanton with The Cheap Dates – October 1993
— Heligoland – This Quiet Fire
— Heliochrysum – Forbidden Structures EP
— His Name Is Alive – A Silver Thread (Anthology Box Set)
— His Name Is Alive – Hope Is A Candle: Home Recordings 1985 – 1990
— Holy Mother – Face The Burn
— Hotel On Mars – Grief Museum
— Inglorious – We Will Ride
— James Durbin – The Beast Awakens
— Jillette Johnson – It’s a Beautiful Day and I Love You
— Jim Keller – By No Means
— Joel Hoekstra’s 13 – Running Games
— John The Ghost – I Only Want To Live Once
— Jon Foreman (of Switchfoot) – Departures EP
— Joshua Henry – Guarantee EP
— JPEGMAFIA – EP2! EP
— Kelly Duplex – Kelly Duplex
— Kill the Giants – Arcadia
— Kip Moore – Wild World Deluxe
— Kìzis – Turn
— K Michelle DuBois – The Fever Returns
— Lauren Auder – 5 Songs For The Dysphoric EP
— The Los Sundowns – The Los Sundowns
— Lilys – A Brief History of Amazing Letdowns
— Loshh – ÍFARADÁ EP
— Luna Shadows – Digital Pacific
— Mac Leaphart – Music City Joke
— Mark Feldman – Sounding Point
— The Mastelottos – A Romantic’s Guide To King Crimson
— Menahan Street Band – The Exciting Sounds of Menahan Street Band
— The Mercy Kills – New Rule
— Mia Doi Todd – Music Life
— MOAT – Poison Stream
— Moff Skellington – Sherbert Is The Cuulture of The Void
— Møme & Ricky Ducati – Flash FM
— Mush – Lines Redacted
— The Mommyheads – Coming Into Beauty (Reissue)
— The Neverlutionaries – The Neverlutionairies
— Noble Oak – Stories EP
— The Nova Hawks – Redemption
— Nicholas Hamilton and SAVS – noRoom
— Nightfall – Lesbian Show (Reissue)
— Nightfall – Diva Futura EP (Reissue)
— Nightfall – Electronegative EP (Reissue)
— Nonconnah – Songs For And About Ghosts
— NRCSSST – NRCSSST
— The Obsessives – Monastery EP
— Pale Waves – Who Am I?
— Paul Leary (of Butthole Surfers) – Born Stupid
— Pearl Divers – The Past Ain’t Made To Last EP
— Pink Sweat$ – Pink Planet
— The Pretty Reckless – Death By Rock And Roll
— Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (feat. Michael C. Hall) – Thanks For Coming Out
— PYRE – Chained to Ossuaries (Physical Release)
— Quality Used Cars. –Good Days/Bad Days
— Quiet Blue – Before Dawn EP
— R+R=NOW (feat. Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and Derrick Hodge) – R+R=NOW Live
— The Rentals – The Rentals
— Rest Easy – Sick Day EP
— Rob Kovacs – Let Go
— Robin Thicke – On Earth, and in Heaven
— The Rubens – 0202
— Run River North – Creatures In Your Head
— Ryan Dugré – Three Rivers
— Salt Cathedral – Carisma isolation mixes
— Sanya N’Kanta – These Are The Days EP
— Shape Of Water – Lockdown On Mars EP
— Shigecki – Growing Pains EP
— Shrink – Shrink EP
— Sia – Music – Songs From and Inspired By The Motion Picture
— Sirenia – Riddles, Ruins & Revelations (Digital Release)
— slowthai – TYRON
— Solar Fake – Enjoy Dystopia
— Spodee Boy – Rides Again EP
— Sports – Get A Good Look
— Steven van Betten & Andrew Rowan – No Branches Without Trees
— Stone Mammoth – Stone Mammoth
— Stretch Panic – Glitter & Gore
— Sun Kin – After The House
— Surut – Surut
— Swampbeast – Seven Evils Spawned Of Seven Heads
— Teenage Wrist – Earth Is A Black Hole
— Terrible Sons – Mass EP
— TOMORROW x TOGETHER – Still Dreaming
— Various Artists – Anjunadeep 12
— Various Artists – Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album
— Various Artists – The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: The Housebuilding EP
— Various Artists – To All The Boys: Always And Forever (Music From The Netflix Film)
— Weston Smith – The Sword EP
— Will Overman – The Winemaker’s Daughter
— Yohan Giaume – Whisper of a Shadow