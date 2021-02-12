Future State Fallout Week Six

DC Comics is releasing their Future State comics in January and February.

For the next two months, I will be posting a discussion thread to talk about the weekly releases.

February 9th saw the release of the following titles:

Dark Detective #3

Green Lantern #2

Justice League #2

Kara Zor-El Superwoman #2

Robin Eternal #2

Superman Wonder Woman #2

Teen Titans #2

I picked up Dark Detective and Robin Eternal this week. Teen Titans #2 arrived in the mail today from Midtown Comics.

What issues did you pick up this week?

What did you think of them?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...