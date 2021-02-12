Future State Fallout Week Six

DC Comics is releasing their Future State comics in January and February.
For the next two months, I will be posting a discussion thread to talk about the weekly releases.
February 9th saw the release of the following titles:
Dark Detective #3
Green Lantern #2
Justice League #2
Kara Zor-El Superwoman #2
Robin Eternal #2
Superman Wonder Woman #2
Teen Titans #2
I picked up Dark Detective and Robin Eternal this week. Teen Titans #2 arrived in the mail today from Midtown Comics.
What issues did you pick up this week?
What did you think of them?