Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Feb. 12

Lance, a Ph.D. student, “dominated” in a game show at the UCB Theater;

Alejandra, a communications coordinator, interviews people who have won immigration cases; and

John, a software team lead, is a fan of board games, including classic Clue. John is a four-day champ with winnings of $103,800.

Excellent contest in which Lance ran a pop music category in DJ and was in command into FJ at $24,800 vs. $16,000 for John and $10,600 for Alejandra.

DD1 – $800 – GAME THEORY – If you win, switch to whatever would have beaten you for the next round, says a 2014 study on the psychology of this game (John had a Monty Hall problem with this clue and lost the window maximum of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – SYMBOLS – This flower represents autumn & is an emblem of the imperial family of Japan (Alejandra won $3,000 from her score of $6,400 to move into second place behind Lance, who had $12,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – IN CONCERT – Recorded for live albums, Johnny Cash performed legendary concerts at Folsom prison and this other California one (Lance won $4,000 from his total of $17,200 vs. $14,000 for John.)

FJ – ANCIENT GREEK PHILOSOPHERS – Asked to describe this 4th century B.C. member of the Cynics, Plato called him “a Socrates gone mad”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ, as Lance dropped $5,200 to win with $19,600.

Wagering strategy: Interesting bet by Lance, who seemed to be aiming for an even $30K if correct on FJ. By doing so, he left himself open to getting passed by John if he made a big wager and both he and Lance were correct, and by Alejandra if she was correct while Lance missed.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew what the eye on the top of the pyramid on U.S. currency represents, which is also a state capital, is providence.

Judging the writers: Were they trying to tell us something by putting DD1 under the $800 clue in the category GAME THEORY?

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Rock paper scissors? DD2 – What is chrysanthemum? DD3 – What is San Quentin? FJ – Who was Diogenes?

