Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 25

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 23 Results:

61.54% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Waluigi Pinball
53.85% Super Mario Galaxy Comet Observatory 3
53.85% Eternal Poison Cursed Blood
53.85% Persona 3 FES Mass Destruction (FES Version)
53.85% Ikaruga Butsutekkai
50.00% Ys: The Oath in Felghana Valestein Castle
42.31% The World Ends With You Twister – Remix
38.46% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ashley’s Song
38.46% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_DESPEDIA/.
38.46% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Remix 8
34.62% Super Paper Mario Flopside
34.62% Granado Espada Andalusian Rhapsody
30.77% Final Fantasy XII Rebellion
30.77% Kingdom Hearts II Afternoon Streets
30.77% Trails in the Sky SC Hamel
26.92% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Garden of Life
26.92% LocoRoco Bucho Mio (Green’s Theme)
26.92% Super Stardust HD Lava
23.08% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Divine View
19.23% Viva Piñata Day 5
15.38% Dead Space Fly Me To the Aegis Seven Moon
15.38% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Gloomy Basement
11.54% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Angrathar’s Shadow
7.69% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Assault

Waluigi Pinball makes the most of its second chance: while the Mario Kart DS version fell just short of likely playoff inclusion, the Brawl version is our group champion. Elsewhere, obscure JRPG “Eternal Poison” makes an impact.

Newly Eliminated 1

28.00% Killer7 Multiple Personality
28.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Forever Great Angler King
28.00% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Chishinkai (Earthly Realm)
28.00% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix Fate of the Unknown
27.27% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Be With You
27.27% Valkyria Chronicles Succeeded Wish
27.27% 428 Shibuya Scramble Eggplant
26.92% DJMax Trilogy Super Sonic (Planetboom/Kyeong-Min Ham)
26.92% God Hand Rainy Rose
26.92% Nobunaga’s Ambition: Iron Triangle End of the Cold Winter (Soar Theme of Date’s House)
26.92% Super Mario Galaxy Kamella
26.92% Aion Dream of the Shepherd
26.92% Super Mario Galaxy Bowser Jr.
26.92% Kingdom Hearts II Floating in Bliss
26.92% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix The Other Promise
26.92% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Garden of Life
26.92% LocoRoco Bucho Mio (Green’s Theme)
26.92% Super Stardust HD Lava
23.08% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Divine View
19.23% Viva Piñata Day 5
15.38% Dead Space Fly Me To the Aegis Seven Moon
15.38% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Gloomy Basement
11.54% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Angrathar’s Shadow
7.69% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Assault

Current Bubble: 28.00%
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%

The Trails in the Sky series has been very popular in this tournament series, but most of the tracks haven’t worked for me personally. So of course one of the few exceptions is “Assault”, which bombs spectacularly.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 25 will be active until Sunday February 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 24 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 26 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 25 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 25 is open until Sunday February 14th at 10:00PM Pacific