Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 25

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 23 Results:
|61.54%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Waluigi Pinball
|53.85%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Comet Observatory 3
|53.85%
|Eternal Poison
|Cursed Blood
|53.85%
|Persona 3 FES
|Mass Destruction (FES Version)
|53.85%
|Ikaruga
|Butsutekkai
|50.00%
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Valestein Castle
|42.31%
|The World Ends With You
|Twister – Remix
|38.46%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Ashley’s Song
|38.46%
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_DESPEDIA/.
|38.46%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Remix 8
|34.62%
|Super Paper Mario
|Flopside
|34.62%
|Granado Espada
|Andalusian Rhapsody
|30.77%
|Final Fantasy XII
|Rebellion
|30.77%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Afternoon Streets
|30.77%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Hamel
|26.92%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Garden of Life
|26.92%
|LocoRoco
|Bucho Mio (Green’s Theme)
|26.92%
|Super Stardust HD
|Lava
|23.08%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Divine View
|19.23%
|Viva Piñata
|Day 5
|15.38%
|Dead Space
|Fly Me To the Aegis Seven Moon
|15.38%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Gloomy Basement
|11.54%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Angrathar’s Shadow
|7.69%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Assault
Waluigi Pinball makes the most of its second chance: while the Mario Kart DS version fell just short of likely playoff inclusion, the Brawl version is our group champion. Elsewhere, obscure JRPG “Eternal Poison” makes an impact.
Newly Eliminated 1
|28.00%
|Killer7
|Multiple Personality
|28.00%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Forever Great Angler King
|28.00%
|Genji: Dawn of the Samurai
|Chishinkai (Earthly Realm)
|28.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix
|Fate of the Unknown
|27.27%
|Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
|Be With You
|27.27%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Succeeded Wish
|27.27%
|428 Shibuya Scramble
|Eggplant
|26.92%
|DJMax Trilogy
|Super Sonic (Planetboom/Kyeong-Min Ham)
|26.92%
|God Hand
|Rainy Rose
|26.92%
|Nobunaga’s Ambition: Iron Triangle
|End of the Cold Winter (Soar Theme of Date’s House)
|26.92%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Kamella
|26.92%
|Aion
|Dream of the Shepherd
|26.92%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Bowser Jr.
|26.92%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Floating in Bliss
|26.92%
|Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix
|The Other Promise
|26.92%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Garden of Life
|26.92%
|LocoRoco
|Bucho Mio (Green’s Theme)
|26.92%
|Super Stardust HD
|Lava
|23.08%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Divine View
|19.23%
|Viva Piñata
|Day 5
|15.38%
|Dead Space
|Fly Me To the Aegis Seven Moon
|15.38%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Gloomy Basement
|11.54%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Angrathar’s Shadow
|7.69%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Assault
Current Bubble: 28.00%
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%
The Trails in the Sky series has been very popular in this tournament series, but most of the tracks haven’t worked for me personally. So of course one of the few exceptions is “Assault”, which bombs spectacularly.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 25 will be active until Sunday February 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 24 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 26 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 25 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 25 is open until Sunday February 14th at 10:00PM Pacific