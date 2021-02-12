Job Rants Thread – 2/12/2021 – Working From Home XLIX: Productivity Drop

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

So…You feel like reading this, today? Do you ever? I only ask because, this week at least, I don’t feel like writing it. Make no mistake, while I freely admit that it’s hard to come up with new things to go on about, week after week. that doesn’t mean I’m tired of the column. No, rather this week I’d say I’m mostly tired in-general.

I doubt I’m alone when I say that this whole working from home thing has messed my sleep cycle up something fierce, but that’s not what I’m talking about. I realize that the dates and time periods vary across the board, but for me at least, we’re coming up on the one year mark of not having been in our office space. One whole year, can you believe that? I can’t. It’s facts and figures like that, which keep me up at night. How much longer are we going to be out? When will it be safe to be in a close-knit work environment, again? When am I going to actually see any of my co-workers in a non-blurred screen format? Exactly how many showers a week do I really need these days? Etc. And because I’m so wound up, I don’t sleep, and when I don’t sleep, I don’t work well, and this is where we find ourselves, today.

Anyway…

That’s all from me this week. I hope and pray that you’re all doing well, or at the very least, better than me. It’s been nice reading some of the back and forth that’s been going on between you all these past few weeks, and I encourage you to…Keep encouraging one another. There’s daylight coming through the trees, but we’re not out of the woods, yet.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: While work may still suck, especially from home, it beats being bored and doing nothing at home, any day.

