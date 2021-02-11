Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 24

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 22 Results:
|60.00%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|The Farthest Land (Reprise)
|60.00%
|Mega Man 9
|Dr. Wily Stage 1
|52.00%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Hoshi no Arika (Instrumental Version)
|44.00%
|The World Ends With You
|Slash and Slash
|44.00%
|Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney
|Pressing Pursuit ~ Cornered
|44.00%
|WarioWare: Smooth Moves
|Wii Dancing
|40.00%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Never Surrender
|40.00%
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|A Quiet Moment
|36.00%
|DJMax Trilogy
|Ray of Illuminati (ESTi/Jinbae Park)
|36.00%
|Sonic Unleashed
|Vs. Titan & Big Mother
|36.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Ice Climber
|32.00%
|Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations
|Trial (2003)
|32.00%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Labyrinth of Shadows and Light
|32.00%
|Lunar Knights
|Sunflower Girl
|32.00%
|428 Shibuya Scramble
|Implications
|32.00%
|Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War
|The Final Overture
|28.00%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Forever Great Angler King
|28.00%
|Genji: Dawn of the Samurai
|Chishinkai (Earthly Realm)
|28.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix
|Fate of the Unknown
|24.00%
|Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII
|Arms of Shinra
|20.00%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Banquet of Frenzy
|20.00%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Death Ruins
|16.00%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Flying Battleship “Glorious”
|12.00%
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|In the Room
These tournaments have gone on long enough to hit the era of retro revivals, as the NES-styled Mega Man 9 splits 1st place. Can its “Wily Stage 1” live up to the legacy of its famous forbearer from Mega Man 2, co-champion of the 83-89 tournament?
Newly Eliminated 1
|26.92%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Organization XIII
|26.92%
|God Hand
|Forgotten Song
|26.92%
|Mario Kart DS
|Yoshi Falls
|26.92%
|Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
|The Hanging Gardens
|26.92%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|In the Favor of the Goddess
|26.92%
|Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
|Rush
|26.92%
|Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars
|Mean Mr. Mushwoom
|26.09%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Idol Collapse
|26.09%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Etude of the Ruin
|26.09%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Reminiscence
|26.09%
|Advance Wars: Days of Ruin
|The Beast’s Theme
|26.09%
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|FFI Dungeon
|25.93%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Roxas
|25.93%
|Lost Odyssey
|Fire Above the Battle
|25.93%
|Dead Rising
|Mall Music 3
|25.93%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|Lost Forest
|25.00%
|Forbidden SiRen 2
|Illusions
|25.00%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|A Still World
|25.00%
|Xanadu Next
|Two Love – Eternity
|24.00%
Current Bubble: 26.92%
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We'll be "feathering" groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Friday February 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 will be active until 10:00PM tonight. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don't just vote name recognition.
Please listen to every song! Don't just vote name recognition.
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
voting for group 24 is open until Friday February 12th at 10:00PM Pacific