Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 24

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 22 Results:

Spoiler

60.00% Shadow of the Colossus The Farthest Land (Reprise)
60.00% Mega Man 9 Dr. Wily Stage 1
52.00% Trails in the Sky SC Hoshi no Arika (Instrumental Version)
44.00% The World Ends With You Slash and Slash
44.00% Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Pressing Pursuit ~ Cornered
44.00% WarioWare: Smooth Moves Wii Dancing
40.00% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Never Surrender
40.00% Ys: The Oath in Felghana A Quiet Moment
36.00% DJMax Trilogy Ray of Illuminati (ESTi/Jinbae Park)
36.00% Sonic Unleashed Vs. Titan & Big Mother
36.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ice Climber
32.00% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Trial (2003)
32.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Labyrinth of Shadows and Light
32.00% Lunar Knights Sunflower Girl
32.00% 428 Shibuya Scramble Implications
32.00% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War The Final Overture
28.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Forever Great Angler King
28.00% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Chishinkai (Earthly Realm)
28.00% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix Fate of the Unknown
24.00% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Arms of Shinra
20.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Banquet of Frenzy
20.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Death Ruins
16.00% Trails in the Sky SC Flying Battleship “Glorious”
12.00% Mega Man Battle Network 6 In the Room

These tournaments have gone on long enough to hit the era of retro revivals, as the NES-styled Mega Man 9 splits 1st place. Can its “Wily Stage 1” live up to the legacy of its famous forbearer from Mega Man 2, co-champion of the 83-89 tournament?

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

26.92% Kingdom Hearts II Organization XIII
26.92% God Hand Forgotten Song
26.92% Mario Kart DS Yoshi Falls
26.92% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Hanging Gardens
26.92% Trails in the Sky SC In the Favor of the Goddess
26.92% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Rush
26.92% Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars Mean Mr. Mushwoom
26.09% Shadow of the Colossus Idol Collapse
26.09% Trails in the Sky SC Etude of the Ruin
26.09% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Reminiscence
26.09% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin The Beast’s Theme
26.09% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFI Dungeon
25.93% Kingdom Hearts II Roxas
25.93% Lost Odyssey Fire Above the Battle
25.93% Dead Rising Mall Music 3
25.93% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Lost Forest
25.00% Forbidden SiRen 2 Illusions
25.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd A Still World
25.00% Xanadu Next Two Love – Eternity
24.00% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Arms of Shinra
20.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Banquet of Frenzy
20.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Death Ruins
16.00% Trails in the Sky SC Flying Battleship “Glorious”
12.00% Mega Man Battle Network 6 In the Room

Current Bubble: 26.92%
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Friday February 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 24 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 24 is open until Friday February 12th at 10:00PM Pacific