Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 24

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 22 Results:

Spoiler 60.00% Shadow of the Colossus The Farthest Land (Reprise) 60.00% Mega Man 9 Dr. Wily Stage 1 52.00% Trails in the Sky SC Hoshi no Arika (Instrumental Version) 44.00% The World Ends With You Slash and Slash 44.00% Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Pressing Pursuit ~ Cornered 44.00% WarioWare: Smooth Moves Wii Dancing 40.00% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Never Surrender 40.00% Ys: The Oath in Felghana A Quiet Moment 36.00% DJMax Trilogy Ray of Illuminati (ESTi/Jinbae Park) 36.00% Sonic Unleashed Vs. Titan & Big Mother 36.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ice Climber 32.00% Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations Trial (2003) 32.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Labyrinth of Shadows and Light 32.00% Lunar Knights Sunflower Girl 32.00% 428 Shibuya Scramble Implications 32.00% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War The Final Overture 28.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Forever Great Angler King 28.00% Genji: Dawn of the Samurai Chishinkai (Earthly Realm) 28.00% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix Fate of the Unknown 24.00% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Arms of Shinra 20.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Banquet of Frenzy 20.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Death Ruins 16.00% Trails in the Sky SC Flying Battleship “Glorious” 12.00% Mega Man Battle Network 6 In the Room These tournaments have gone on long enough to hit the era of retro revivals, as the NES-styled Mega Man 9 splits 1st place. Can its “Wily Stage 1” live up to the legacy of its famous forbearer from Mega Man 2, co-champion of the 83-89 tournament? [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 26.92% Kingdom Hearts II Organization XIII 26.92% God Hand Forgotten Song 26.92% Mario Kart DS Yoshi Falls 26.92% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Hanging Gardens 26.92% Trails in the Sky SC In the Favor of the Goddess 26.92% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Rush 26.92% Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars Mean Mr. Mushwoom 26.09% Shadow of the Colossus Idol Collapse 26.09% Trails in the Sky SC Etude of the Ruin 26.09% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Reminiscence 26.09% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin The Beast’s Theme 26.09% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFI Dungeon 25.93% Kingdom Hearts II Roxas 25.93% Lost Odyssey Fire Above the Battle 25.93% Dead Rising Mall Music 3 25.93% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box Lost Forest 25.00% Forbidden SiRen 2 Illusions 25.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd A Still World 25.00% Xanadu Next Two Love – Eternity 24.00% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII Arms of Shinra 20.00% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Banquet of Frenzy 20.00% Shadow the Hedgehog Death Ruins 16.00% Trails in the Sky SC Flying Battleship “Glorious” 12.00% Mega Man Battle Network 6 In the Room Current Bubble: 26.92%

Projected Final Bubble: 43.48% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Friday February 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 24 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 24 is open until Friday February 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...