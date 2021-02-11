Create your ideal self…with D&D stats!

I am sure someone has done a thread like this before, but if so it’s been a bit.
So, the game is to create your ideal self via D&D stats. I’ll break this into steps!
- Select your base stats. So that we’re all working with the same numbers, assume you have rolled the following: 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18 (yeah, good roll). You must assign one number to each of the following stats: Strength (physical power), Dexterity (agility), Constitution (endurance and health), Intelligence (reasoning and memory), Wisdom (perception and insight), and Charisma (force of personality).
- Select four base languages to be fluent in. Languages may me real or fictional.
- Select two feats from the list found here: https://www.aidedd.org/dnd-filters/feats.php
That’s it! Share what you put together here, and if you want, talk about why you chose what you chose!