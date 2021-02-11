RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2: Episode 5 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls, fancy a slice? Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, season two!

This week, RuPaul and the queens return from their lockdown hiatus and the search for the UK’s Next Drag Superstar continues. With the queens reunited and added twists, there is much excitement in the air, but the competition picks up quickly picks up quickly as the queens form two groups for a Europop battle – The RuRuvision Song Contest.

In a glorious homage to Eurovision, the queens record and perform the same catchy song, but can they swerve the dreaded nul points?! Will they impress guest judge, musician MNEK? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – challenge winners, lipsyncers, eliminated queens, and such – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

