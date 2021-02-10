Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 23

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 21 Results:
|60.87%
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|Flower Pattern ~Reality~
|56.52%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Shin Onigashima
|52.17%
|Psychonauts
|The Matador
|52.17%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Good Egg Galaxy
|47.83%
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Theme of Mega Man Battle Network 6
|43.48%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Hyrule Field Theme
|43.48%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Digital Circuit
|39.13%
|We Love Katamari
|Heaven’s Rain
|39.13%
|WarioWare: Smooth Moves
|Tomorrow Hill
|39.13%
|Silent Hill: Homecoming
|Soldier Orders [Theme of Alex]
|34.78%
|Guilty Gear 2: Overture
|Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) (Ky Kiske)
|34.78%
|Tales of Legendia
|Ancient Ship
|34.78%
|Mega Man Battle Network 6
|Blast Speed (Rob. Ctrl. Comp – BlastMan’s Stage)
|30.43%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|The Black Ark
|30.43%
|428 Shibuya Scramble
|Achi Endou
|30.43%
|Infinite Undiscovery
|Beguiling Mirages
|30.43%
|Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia
|Audhumla
|26.09%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Reminiscence
|26.09%
|Advance Wars: Days of Ruin
|The Beast’s Theme
|26.09%
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|FFI Dungeon
|21.74%
|Tomb Raider: Legend
|Japan 1
|21.74%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Rise of the Vrykul
|17.39%
|Silent Hill: Origins
|Bittersweet
|13.04%
|Clive Barker’s Jericho
|Firstborn Theme
Digital Circuit brings in Shadow the Hedgehog’s highest finish yet. Will my edgy son make his way to the playoffs? In other news, Ar tonellico continues its impressive run by taking 1st in the group.
Newly Eliminated 1
|25.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Dialga / Palkia Battle at Spear Pillar!
|25.00%
|Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra
|Maybe Tomorrow ~ Ending Medley
|25.00%
|Broken Sword: The Angel of Death
|Aria Martino
|25.00%
|Mega Man ZX Advent
|Brimstone (Control Center – Queenbee the Hymenopteroid’s Stage)
|25.00%
|World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King
|Dragon’s Rest
|25.00%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Dino Piranha (Fast)
|24.00%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Welcome to Le-Locle
|24.00%
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|Why (ayaka)
|24.00%
|Aion
|Song of Moonlight
|24.00%
|It’s Mr. Pants
|Pants Away!
|24.00%
|Suikoden V
|Wind of Phantom
|24.00%
|Super Paper Mario
|Nostalgic Underground
|24.00%
|Eternal Sonata
|The Boundary Between Snow and Ice
|24.00%
|Ibara
|Air Pollution
|24.00%
|Mega Man ZX
|High-Press Energy
|24.00%
|ObsCure II
|Eternity
|23.08%
|Persona 4
|A New World Fool
|23.08%
|DJMax Trilogy
|WhiteBlue (zts)
|23.08%
|Sonic Unleashed
|Windmill Isle (Day)
|23.08%
|Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
|Team Galactic Commander Battle
|21.74%
Current Bubble: 25.00%
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%
I tend to focus on games in these writeups, but looking at some of the names here we can see it’s not just “did you come from a well-liked game”. Tournament favorites like Smash Bros Braw, Persona 4, and Final Fantasy all have songs leaving early.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 23 will be active until Thursday February 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 24 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 23 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 23 is open until Thursday February 11th at 10:00PM Pacific