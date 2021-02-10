Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 23

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 21 Results:

60.87% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica Flower Pattern ~Reality~
56.52% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Shin Onigashima
52.17% Psychonauts The Matador
52.17% Super Mario Galaxy Good Egg Galaxy
47.83% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Theme of Mega Man Battle Network 6
43.48% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Hyrule Field Theme
43.48% Shadow the Hedgehog Digital Circuit
39.13% We Love Katamari Heaven’s Rain
39.13% WarioWare: Smooth Moves Tomorrow Hill
39.13% Silent Hill: Homecoming Soldier Orders [Theme of Alex]
34.78% Guilty Gear 2: Overture Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) (Ky Kiske)
34.78% Tales of Legendia Ancient Ship
34.78% Mega Man Battle Network 6 Blast Speed (Rob. Ctrl. Comp – BlastMan’s Stage)
30.43% Trails in the Sky the 3rd The Black Ark
30.43% 428 Shibuya Scramble Achi Endou
30.43% Infinite Undiscovery Beguiling Mirages
30.43% Ar tonelico: Melody of Elemia Audhumla
26.09% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Reminiscence
26.09% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin The Beast’s Theme
26.09% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFI Dungeon
21.74% Tomb Raider: Legend Japan 1
21.74% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Rise of the Vrykul
17.39% Silent Hill: Origins Bittersweet
13.04% Clive Barker’s Jericho Firstborn Theme

Digital Circuit brings in Shadow the Hedgehog’s highest finish yet. Will my edgy son make his way to the playoffs? In other news, Ar tonellico continues its impressive run by taking 1st in the group.

Newly Eliminated 1

25.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Dialga / Palkia Battle at Spear Pillar!
25.00% Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra Maybe Tomorrow ~ Ending Medley
25.00% Broken Sword: The Angel of Death Aria Martino
25.00% Mega Man ZX Advent Brimstone (Control Center – Queenbee the Hymenopteroid’s Stage)
25.00% World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Dragon’s Rest
25.00% Super Mario Galaxy Dino Piranha (Fast)
24.00% Trails in the Sky SC Welcome to Le-Locle
24.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Why (ayaka)
24.00% Aion Song of Moonlight
24.00% It’s Mr. Pants Pants Away!
24.00% Suikoden V Wind of Phantom
24.00% Super Paper Mario Nostalgic Underground
24.00% Eternal Sonata The Boundary Between Snow and Ice
24.00% Ibara Air Pollution
24.00% Mega Man ZX High-Press Energy
24.00% ObsCure II Eternity
23.08% Persona 4 A New World Fool
23.08% DJMax Trilogy WhiteBlue (zts)
23.08% Sonic Unleashed Windmill Isle (Day)
23.08% Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Team Galactic Commander Battle
Current Bubble: 25.00%
Projected Final Bubble: 43.48%

I tend to focus on games in these writeups, but looking at some of the names here we can see it’s not just “did you come from a well-liked game”. Tournament favorites like Smash Bros Braw, Persona 4, and Final Fantasy all have songs leaving early.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 23 will be active until Thursday February 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 24 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 23 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 23 is open until Thursday February 11th at 10:00PM Pacific