Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (February 10, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I’ve heard good things about Wonder Egg Priority, so I decided to feature it in today’s header. If, like me, you haven’t seen the show yet, here’s a brief description:

Following the suicide of her best and only friend, Koito Nagase, Ai Ooto is left grappling with her new reality. With nothing left to live for, she follows the instructions of a mysterious entity and gets roped into purchasing an egg, or specifically, a Wonder Egg.



Upon breaking the egg in a world that materializes during her sleep, Ai is tasked with saving people from the adversities that come their way. In doing so, she believes that she has moved one step closer to saving her best friend. With this dangerous yet tempting opportunity in the palms of her hands, Ai enters a place where she must recognize the relationship between other people’s demons and her own.



As past trauma, unforgettable regrets, and innate fears hatch in the bizarre world of Wonder Egg Priority, a young girl discovers the different inner struggles tormenting humankind and rescues them from their worst fears. My Anime List

While the header image looks bright and happy, I’ve avoided checking the show out because it sounds a little dark. But the art looks so pretty, and the story sounds interesting, so I want to give it a try soon. You can watch new episodes every Tuesday on Funimation. If you’re already watching the show, what do you think of it so far?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...