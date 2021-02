Today, Charisma Carpenter spoke out in support of Ray Fisher and his allegations about Joss Whedon’s on-set behavior.

Amber Benson has since backed up Carpenter’s statement.

Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter https://t.co/WJAmDGm76C — Amber Benson (@amber_benson) February 10, 2021

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg have made comments on Instagram.

Four Buffy cast members have already spoken out against Joss Whedon today. It would be great to hear some male cast members back them publicly now too.#IStandWithCharismaCarpenter #IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/79Y72Lnje3 — David Opie 🌈 (@DavidOpie) February 10, 2021

Before we head into our discussion, I’ll share a past comment from one of our leaderbeans in a previous allegations thread:

