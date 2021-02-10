Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Anatomy (02/10/2021)

The butt (heh) of many a joke, the focal point of many discussions, the obsession of many a person: Human anatomy! No, I don’t intend to give a lecture on it, but I was wondering if anyone had any stories, anecdotes etc. related to it in the context of their sex and relationship lives. Anything fun you found out, about yourself or just in general, without having expected to, anything odd and amusing people have said about human anatomy to you, or whatever else have you.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

