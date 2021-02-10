Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb. 10

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jared, a teacher, wasn’t that impressed with Ken’s intelligence when he met him at a quiz bowl years ago;

Tiffany, a finance manager, took a modified “Thelma and Louise” trip; and

John, a software team lead, whose marriage made a clerk happy. John is a two-day champ with winnings of $58,800.

Jared’s attempt to challenge John fizzled when he missed DD2, then John wisely shopped for and found DD3 to secure a runaway at $21,900 vs. $8,000 for Tiffany and $5,800 for Jared.

DD1 – $800 – CROATIA – The coastal cities of Pula & Zadar overlook this sea, an arm of the Mediterranean (John won $2,500 from his leading score of $3,200.)

DD2 – $1,600 – 3-NAMED AUTHORS – Simon & Schuster sponsors an award for suspense fiction named for this female author of “A Stranger is Watching” (Jared lost $5,000 from his total of $8,000 vs. $10,300 for John.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PUBLIC SCULPTURE – A statue of this brewer was unveiled in 2013 in Celbridge, Ireland, near where he was born around 1725 (John won $2,000 from his score of $19,100 vs. $8,400 for Tiffany.)

FJ – HISTORIC NAMESAKES – This aircraft was named for the second president of the Weimar Republic

Only John was correct on FJ, adding $3,100 to win with $25,000 for a three-day total of $83,800.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one took a guess that the 1985 Chevy Chase role that also means “to provide with a feather” is “Fletch”.

Judging the writers: A pair of bottom-row clues about “Bolero” (“Ravel’s 1928 music”) and the cavalry (“here comes this mounted group”) felt substantially easier than some lower value clues in the same categories.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Adriatic? DD2 – Who was Mary Higgins Clark? DD3 – Who was Guinness? FJ – Who was Hindenburg?

