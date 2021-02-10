Come watch a tribute to Carole King’s Tapestry with me (8pm EST)

Hi! Do you like Carole King’s Tapestry? of course you do! Are you bored? Probably! Come hang out and watch a livestream tribute to this great album with great performers.

from https://www.bardavon.org/show/carole-kings-tapestry/ :

CAROLE KING’S TAPESTRY

An Anniversary Tribute



Bardavon Presents is pleased to announce Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award winners ANNIE LENNOX and CARLY SIMON will headline the next “Albums Revisited” – Carole King’s TAPESTRY – 50th Anniversary stream on Wednesday, February 10 at 8pm at Bardavon Presents @YouTube. Curated by Bardavon Production Manager Stephen LaMarca with commentary by Bardavon Executive Director Chris Silva and others.

Bardavon Presents these original performances of Carole King classics created especially for the Bardavon:

“I Feel the Earth Move” – Kat Quinn

“So Far Away” – Dar Williams

“It’s Too Late” – Jonatha Brooke

“Home Again” – Jill Sobule

“Beautiful” – Patti Rothberg

“Way Over Yonder” – The Texas Guitar Women:

Marcia Ball – piano & vocals

Sarah Brown – bass

Cindy Cashdollar – lap steel

Shelley King – guitar & vocals

Lisa Pankratz – drums

Carolyn Wonderland – guitar & vocals

“You’ve Got a Friend” – Carly Simon

“Where You Lead” – Katie Kadan

“Will You Love Me Tomorrow” – Laura Stevenson

“Smackwater Jack” – Lara Hope and The Ark-Tones

“Tapestry” – Annie Lennox

“A Natural Woman” – Kate Pierson with The Restless Age

Bonus track: “Goin’ Back” – Leslie Mendelson

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...