Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Feb. 5

Leah, a stay-at-home mom, has no clear photographic evidence of feeding wild monkeys;

Rob; an attorney, a huge Boston sports fan, unlike his wife, and

Stuart, a product line manager, cleaned caves. Stuart is a one-day champ with winnings of $21,800.

Leah found DD3 on the last clue of DJ and was correct to take the lead into FJ with $17,000 vs. $14,800 for Rob and $6,600 for Stuart.

DD1 – $1,000 – PLAY CHARACTERS – In this play Sister Aloysius, who serves as the principal of St. Nicholas School, has suspicions about Father Flynn (On the last clue of the round, Stuart dropped $1,400 from his score of $4,400 and fell into a tie for the lead with Rob.)

DD2 – $1,600 – CORPORATE NAMES – Photo paper company Haliod adopted this 5-letter name of its revolutionary new office machine (Rob won $3,000 from his total of $8,200 vs. $9,000 for Leah.)

DD3 – $2,000 – DOCTOR HOW – …do you recover from this 11-letter nasal procedure? The Mayo Clinic says don’t jog, try not to smile or laugh & no pullover clothes (On the last clue of DJ, Leah won $4,000 from her score of $13,000 vs. $14,800 for Rob.)

FJ – POPES & HISTORY – Late 16th century Pope Sixtus V regarded this invasion force as a crusade & promised indulgences to all who participated

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Leah must have anticipated a difficult clue, as she wagered $0 to win with $17,000, a fantastic move that gave her multiple paths to victory.

Not only does the $0 bet shut out Stuart, but if Rob bets less than $1,600 to give Stuart no chance to pass him, Leah wins before the clue is revealed. And if Stuart does bet enough to beat a $0 wager by Leah, he still has to be correct. If Leah thinks the category is a tough one, betting nothing in this particular situation is an excellent play.

Clue selection strategy: With five clues remaining in DJ and DD3 still available, leader Rob went to the upper part of the board. If he had instead gone to the bottom of the remaining category with high-value clues, he would have quickly found DD3 and improved his chances.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the political position Ronald Reagan was elected to in 1966 was Governor of California.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Doubt”? DD2 – What is Xerox? DD3 – What is rhinoplasty? FJ – What is the Spanish Armada?

