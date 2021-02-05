Future State Fallout Week Five

DC Comics is releasing their Future State comics in January and February.

For the next two months, I will be posting a discussion thread to talk about the weekly releases.

February 2nd saw the release of the following titles:

Harley Quinn #2

Superman of Metropolis #2

Swamp Thing #2

The Flash #2

The Next Batman #3

Wonder Woman #2

I had to special order Swamp Thing #2,but I picked up the rest of the new release issues this week at my local comic shop.

I finally go around to reading The Next Batman #1 and I really liked the Arkham Knights story.

What issues did you pick up this week?

What did you think of them?

