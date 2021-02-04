Weekly Games Thread #2 is Full of City Slickers

Happy Thursday, friends. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, tell us about a game with charming towns or cities. That could mean a lot of different things, but in full disclosure I’m selfishly craving a game with town/city exploration and plenty of NPCs to chat with. Crowdsourcing works!

Please visit The Avocado tomorrow after 9:00 AM EST for another indie interview – this time with Size Five Games, the studio behind 2020’s Lair of the Clockwork God!

Elsewhere on the site, please enjoy this week’s other video games coverage:

