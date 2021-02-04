RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls, fancy a slice? Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, season two!

This week, the queens’ presenting skills are challenged as they host their own daytime magazine show, Morning Glory. Will they impress guest judge, the queen of British daytime TV, Lorraine Kelly? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details – challenge winners, lipsyncers, eliminated queens, and such – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

