Franchise Festival Podcast S1E18 – A Link Between Worlds and Triforce Heroes (Discussion)

Christian, Hamilton, Jasmine, and Spencer explore the development, gameplay, plot, and localization of The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds and Triforce Heroes. Then they debate the relative merits of building on a bonafide 2D classic and the travails of internet communication in the mid-2010s.

You can listen on your favorite podcast app, our website, or using this embedded source.

Subscribe to @franchise_fest on Twitter to get notifications of all new episodes and other Franchise Festival content. If you have a request or critique, let us know by emailing franchisefestival@gmail.com.

No need to listen to the show to participate in the discussion, though! Let’s chat about A Link Between Worlds and Triforce Heroes below.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...