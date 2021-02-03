Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest? That will make it much easier to track results.

https://www.sporcle.com/games/ThePinkGirl/vowel-less-female-musicians

I’m (Sheleeta) posting the trivia thread today and I’m not sure I’m doing it right, I can’t get it it to embed, so off to Sporcle everybody!

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

