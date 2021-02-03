Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: books without romance. There’s no room for lovers this week, as we celebrate books with absolutely no romantic plots, subplots, or entanglements of any kind. Which writers are good at remembering there’s a lot of storytelling to be found in friendship, quests, mysteries, history, art, STEM, natural sciences, etc., etc.?

upcoming topics:

2/10: love stories (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

2/17: world literature (h/t to Malice Aforethought)

2/24: exotic settings (to the characters) (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

3/3: translations or reading in a non-native language (h/t to Jason P)

3/10: audiobooks (h/t to Ornery Ballsack)

3/17: favorites from your own country or culture (h/t to Eric Pharand)

3/24: how middle/high school required reading worked (h/t to Warmerdam)

3/31: literary trickery

4/7: when good gimmicks go bad

