Golden Globes 2021 Nominations Thread!

Good morning, everyone. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and ninety Europeans are pretending that musicals are still regularly made in Hollywood. All awards shows are dumb, but I have special affection for the Golden Globes, the dumbest of them all. Let’s see if they are able to nominate a bunch of good movies, a bunch of dumb movies, and a bunch of movies that don’t exist yet.

Best Television Series- Musical/Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series- Drama

Jason Bateman- Ozark

Josh O’Connor- The Crown

Bob Odenkirk- Better Call Saul

Al Pacino- Hunters

Matthew Rhys- Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series

Cate Blanchett- Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar Jones- Normal People

Shira Haas- Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman- The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy- The Queen’s Gambit

Best Director

Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

David Fincher- Mank

Regina King- One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao- Nomadland

Best Actress- Funny

Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson- Music (what the fuck????)

Michelle Pfeiffer- French Exit (hell yeah)

Rosamund Pike- I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy- Emma. (YES)

Best Actor- Sad

Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins- The Father

Gary Oldman- Mank

Tahar Rahim- The Mauritanian

Best TV- Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress- TV Drama

Olivia Colman- The Crown

Jodie Comer- Killing Eve

Emma Corman- The Crown

Laura Linney- Ozark

Sarah Paulson- Ratched

Best Actor- Limited Series

Bryan Cranston- Your Honor

Jeff Daniels- The Commie Rule

Hugh Grant- The Undoing

Ethan Hawke- The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo- I Know This Much is True

Best Actor- Musical/Comedy Film

Sacha Baron Cohen- Burrat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden- The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda- Hamilton

Dev Patel- The Personal History of David Copperfield (yay)

Andy Samberg- Palm Springs

Best Actress- Drama Film

Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day- The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby- Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand- Nomadland

Cherry Mulligan- Promising Young Woman



Best Picture- Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor- Film

Sacha Baron Cohen- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto- The Little Things

Bill Murray- On The Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr.- One Night in Miami

Best Original Score

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Best Actress- TV Comedy

Lily Collins- Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco- The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning- The Great

Jane Levy- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara- Schitt’s Creek



Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Supporting Actor- TV

John Boyega- Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson- The Comey Rule

Dan Levy- Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons- Hollywood

Donald Sutherland- The Undoing

Best Motion Picture- Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom



Best Supporting Actress- Film

Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman- The Father

Jodie Foster- The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried- Mank

Helena Zengel- News of the World

Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Screenplay- Motion Picture (you split actors and you can’t split screenplays?)

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Nomadland

Best Actor- TV Musical/Comedy

Don Cheadle- Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult- The Great

Eugene Levy- Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef- Ramy

Best Supporting Actress- TV

Gillian Anderson- The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter- The Crown

Julia Garner- Ozark

Annie Murphy- Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon- Ratched

Best Original Song- Motion Picture

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu)

Best Motion Picture- Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers





Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...