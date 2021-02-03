Movies, TV

Golden Globes 2021 Nominations Thread!

Good morning, everyone. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and ninety Europeans are pretending that musicals are still regularly made in Hollywood. All awards shows are dumb, but I have special affection for the Golden Globes, the dumbest of them all. Let’s see if they are able to nominate a bunch of good movies, a bunch of dumb movies, and a bunch of movies that don’t exist yet.

Best Television Series- Musical/Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series- Drama
Jason Bateman- Ozark
Josh O’Connor- The Crown
Bob Odenkirk- Better Call Saul
Al Pacino- Hunters
Matthew Rhys- Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series
Cate Blanchett- Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar Jones- Normal People
Shira Haas- Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman- The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy- The Queen’s Gambit

Best Director
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman
David Fincher- Mank
Regina King- One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao- Nomadland

Best Actress- Funny
Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson- Music (what the fuck????)
Michelle Pfeiffer- French Exit (hell yeah)
Rosamund Pike- I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy- Emma. (YES)

Best Actor- Sad
Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins- The Father
Gary Oldman- Mank
Tahar Rahim- The Mauritanian

Best TV- Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress- TV Drama
Olivia Colman- The Crown
Jodie Comer- Killing Eve
Emma Corman- The Crown
Laura Linney- Ozark
Sarah Paulson- Ratched

Best Actor- Limited Series
Bryan Cranston- Your Honor
Jeff Daniels- The Commie Rule
Hugh Grant- The Undoing
Ethan Hawke- The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo- I Know This Much is True

Best Actor- Musical/Comedy Film
Sacha Baron Cohen- Burrat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden- The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda- Hamilton
Dev Patel- The Personal History of David Copperfield (yay)
Andy Samberg- Palm Springs

Best Actress- Drama Film
Viola Davis- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day- The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby- Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand- Nomadland
Cherry Mulligan- Promising Young Woman

Best Picture- Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor- Film
Sacha Baron Cohen- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto- The Little Things
Bill Murray- On The Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr.- One Night in Miami

Best Original Score
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul

Best Actress- TV Comedy
Lily Collins- Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco- The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning- The Great
Jane Levy- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara- Schitt’s Creek

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Best Supporting Actor- TV
John Boyega- Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson- The Comey Rule
Dan Levy- Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons- Hollywood
Donald Sutherland- The Undoing

Best Motion Picture- Musical/Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom

Best Supporting Actress- Film
Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman- The Father
Jodie Foster- The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried- Mank
Helena Zengel- News of the World

Best Motion Picture- Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us

Best Screenplay- Motion Picture (you split actors and you can’t split screenplays?)
Promising Young Woman
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Father
Nomadland

Best Actor- TV Musical/Comedy
Don Cheadle- Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult- The Great
Eugene Levy- Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis- Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef- Ramy

Best Supporting Actress- TV
Gillian Anderson- The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter- The Crown
Julia Garner- Ozark
Annie Murphy- Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon- Ratched

Best Original Song- Motion Picture
“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas 
“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi 
“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu)

Best Motion Picture- Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers