Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb. 3

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Paul, a former support services clerk, tried out for the Teen Tournament 30 years ago;

Nicole, an attorney, does the NYT crossword puzzle daily; and

Steve, a retired police department information supervisor, pioneered the use of social media in law enforcement. Steve is a two-day champ with winnings of $22,000.

Nicole scored on the first two DDs while Paul missed his chance to stay in the game on DD3, so Nicole had a runaway at $18,700 vs. $7,200 for Steve and $4,200 for Paul.

DD1 – $800 – SCIENTISTS – This 19th c. German invented an engine that, unlike gasoline engines, achieves ignition with no external spark (Nicole won $1,000 to move into a tie for first with Paul at $5,200.)

DD2 – $800 – THERE’S A WORD FOR THAT – Someone who takes blame for others, from an ancient Jewish ceremony (Nicole added $1,500 from her score of $11,600 vs. $10,400 for Paul.)

DD3 – $1,600 – FOREIGN ELECTIONS – Televised debates dubbed “The Road to Carthage” were a new feature in this country’s 2019 elections (With one other clue remaining, Paul dropped $5,000 from his total of $9,200 vs. $18,700 for Nicole.)

FJ – EUROPEAN ROYALTY – In 1653 King Louis XIV performed as this Greco-Roman god in the Ballet “de la Nuit”

Only Nicole was correct, but chose to ignore Ken’s encouragement to go for big money at the top of show, wagering $0 to win with $18,700.

Clue selection strategy: With one DD remaining and one untouched category, Nicole played top-down rather than shopping for DD3. It wound up being selected by Paul, giving him the opportunity to make a big move (which didn’t happen as he was incorrect on the DD.)

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could provide the first word in the title of Eugene O’Neill’s “Desire Under the Elms”.

Ken’s corner: There was a clear example of what Ken brings to the hosting role that almost no one else could, when he asked Paul if he was glad he saved his eligibility for being on the show by not making it into the Teen Tournament.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Diesel? DD2 – What is scapegoat? DD3 – What is Tunisia? FJ – Who is Apollo?

