AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Alien RPG

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

No discussion topic, ’cause I’m on vacation this week! Talk amongst yourselves, have fun, and roll well.

I wasn’t able to make this week’s game, but I gather that the group took a brief break from D&D to try out the new Alien RPG. Please let us know how it went in the comments!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...