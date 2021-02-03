Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Money (02/03/2021)

Right. Money. Das Geld. L’argent. How has that played into your dating, relationship (and sex?) life so far? That can range from splitting the bill (or not) on dates, household income if you’re living together, or whatever else you can think of. Issues, nice things, whatever have you!

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

