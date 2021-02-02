Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Feb. 2

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Henry, an arts administrator, has a Nixonian connection to his wife;

Myrlin, a novelist, finds four-leaf clovers; and

Steve, a retired police department information supervisor, has been to Botswana over a dozen times. Steve is a one-day champ with winnings of $10,000.

Henry found all three DDs but was incorrect on the last two, while Myrlin edged out Steve for first place going into FJ, with Myrlin at $14,400, Steve with $12,000 and Henry at $5,100.

DD1 – $1,000 – AMERICAN NAMES – The movie “Rope” was partly based on a murder committed by this pair, first name Nathan and Richard (Henry won $1,500 from his leading score of $2,600).

DD2 – $1,600 – OLD NEWSPAPERS – A furious rivalry between NYC’s World & Journal newspapers in the 1890s led to this term used for sensational news reporting (Henry lost $2,000 from his total of $5,900 vs. $8,400 for Myrlin.)

DD3 – $2,000 – THE WESTERN HEMISPHERE – This “C” in the ABC islands of the Caribbean has the oldest continuously inhabited Jewish community in the Americas (Henry lost $4,000 from his third-place score of $10,700 vs. $12,400 for Myrlin.)

FJ – WRITERS FOR CHILDREN – The Dartmouth alumni magazine gave “rejoice” as a rhyme for the correct pronunciation of his name

Only Steve was correct on FJ, standing pat to win with $12,000 for a two-day total of $22,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the Hartford newspaper that’s the USA’s oldest continuously published is the Courant.

Ken’s corner: The guest host might have let a hint slip out after introducing the FJ category by saying “think back to the books of your childhood”, implying that the subject of the clue wasn’t a recent name.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who were Leopold and Loeb? DD2 – Who was yellow journalism? DD3 – What is Curaçao? FJ – Who was Seuss?

