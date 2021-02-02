Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is SOPHIE, a musciain. SOPHIE passed away after an accident while attempting to see a full moon in Greece. As a musician, SOPHIE produced some of the best songs of the 2010s for artists including Vince Staples and Let’s Eat Grandma. The style of production is so distinct that one can tell if Sophie produced it within seconds. Sophie’s debut, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, is considered by many (including me) to be one of the best albums of the 2018s and the decade as a whole. The musician was 34 (according to one rep, SOPHIE did not like to be referred by gendered/nonbinary pronouns. Please respect that.)

In the news:

The GLAAD 2021 nominees have been announced

This Polish Town Just Became the First to Strike Down Its “LGBT-Free Zone”

South Dakota and Montana Passed Bills Targeting Trans People on the Very Same Day

The project of the day is one I’m sure many of you know about, Frank Ocean’s Blond. His 3rd album, its consider among the best ever made.

Optional Topic: Alright, do you want a new time for the LGBT+ thread? (please still to EST when talking about time/dates since I’ll be the one posting it)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...