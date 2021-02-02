February TV Preview – Streaming (Okay, Fine. I’ll Acknowledge Discovery+’s Existence)

HBO Max

The Head

The Head is a six-episode survival thriller set in an isolated and inaccessible Antarctic research station in which winter has fallen on the South Pole, and the sun will soon disappear for the next six months. A small team, known as the Winterers, will remain at the Polaris VI Antarctic Research Station to continue their innovative research, a crucial part in the fight against climate change, under the command of renowned biologist Arthur Wilde. But when spring comes, summer commander Johan Berg returns to the station only to find the entire team are either dead or missing. A killer is on the loose, and Annika, Johan’s wife, is missing. If he wants to find her alive, he will have to trust Maggie, the young doctor who is profoundly shaken and apparently the sole survivor from the group… or, is there someone else?

Starring: John Lynch, Alexander Willaume, Laura Bach, Katharine O’Donnelly, Álvaro Morte, Tomohisa Yamashita

Premieres February 4th

It’s A Sin

Set in 1981, Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London with hope and ambition and joy… and walking straight into a virus that most of the world ignores. Year by year, episode by episode, crossing the whole decade, their lives change as the mystery of that illness starts as a rumor, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight. It’s the story of their friends, lovers and families too, especially Jill, the girl who loves them and helps them, and galvanizes them in the battles to come. Together they will endure the horror of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay men faced throughout the decade. There are terrible losses and wonderful friendships. And complex families, pushed to the limit and beyond. This is a series that remembers the boys we lost, and celebrates those lives that burned so brightly.

Starring: Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, Keeley Hawes, Shaun Dooley, Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry, Moya Brady, David Carlyle, Neil Ashton, Tracy Ann Oberman, Ashley McGuire, Calvin A. Dean

Quick Thoughts: After decades of trying to sort out and process the trauma of living through his community dying horrifically from a deadly pandemic, Russell T Davies has put pen to paper. Shows about unfathomable tragedy, especially when they are rooted in such a deeply personal place, are always going to be hard to watch. I think though, we need to power through because people forget too easily. We forget that the people lost weren’t just statistics but vibrant lives snuffed out (Davies based many of the characters on people he knew). We start to forget that the cruelty and lack of care shown in our reaction is one of the great failures of humankind. This last year, I’ve seen people amazedly wonder how governments could just abandon people to get sick and die without a care. And with every one of these comments, there’s always a response from people who lived through the last one that they are not surprised at all.

Premieres February 18th

Amazon

Tell Me Your Secrets

The series revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Starring: Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman, Hamish Linklater, Enrique Murciano, Chiara Aurelia, Ashley Madekwe, Bryant Tardy, Elliot Fletcher, Xavier Samuel, Stella Baker, Marque Richardson, Katherine Willis, Richard Thomas, Emyri Crutchfield, Charles Esten, Chase Stokes

Premieres February 19th

Apple TV+

The Snoopy Show

The Snoopy Show follows the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin’, bone-lovin’, doghouse-sittin’ pup, but he’s much more than that. He’s Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He’s surfer king and famed arm wrestler Masked Marvel. He’s a World War I flying ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.

Starring: Ethan Pugiotto, Terry McGurrin, Rob Tinkler

Premieres February 6th

Peacock

Punky Brewster

In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self.

Starring: Soleil Moon Frye, Quinn Copeland, Freddie Prinze Jr, Cherie Johnson, Lauren Donzis, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos

Premieres February 25th

Discovery+

Fright Club

Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers — Dalen Spratt, Marcus Harvey and Juwan Mass — compete to freak each other out with the creepiest, craziest, most mind-blowing paranormal footage they can find.

Premieres February 9th

Netflix

Firefly Lane

Based on the New York Times Bestselling book, Firefly Lane is the sweeping story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades.

Starring: Sarah Chalke, Katherine Heigl, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman, Patrick Sabongui, Chelah Horsdal, Brendan Taylor, Jon Ecker, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jenna Rosenow

Premieres February 3rd

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

From director Joe Berlinger (Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost), Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime. For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

Premieres February 10th

Buried By The Bernards

In 2017, Ryan Bernard opened the doors to R Bernard Funeral Services, offering complete, yet affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. With family dramedy at the center, the family-owned and operated business provides their community top tier care, service and comfort with a side of laughter in the toughest of times. In this line of work, the Bernards can’t neglect supporting each other and have their own special recipe for preserving their relationships – it’s one part understanding, a pinch of sarcasm, and a heaping spoonful of blatant honesty. This unorthodox funeral home is only outmatched by the unconventional Bernard family themselves.

Premieres February 12th

The Crew

When the owner of the Bobby Spencer Racing Team steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine, James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.

Starring: Kevin James, Jillian Mueller, Freddie Stroma, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Ahdoot

Premieres February 15th

Behind Her Eyes

A single mom becomes entangled in a twisted mind game when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while bonding with his mysterious wife.

Starring: Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson, Robert Aramayo

Premieres February 17th

Tribes of Europa

2074. In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the Tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe. Three siblings from the peaceful Origine tribe – Kiano, Liv and Elja – are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.

Starring: Emilio Sakraya, Henriette Confurius, David Ali Rashed

Premieres February 19th

Ginny & Georgia

Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life… and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.

Starring: Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Diesel La Torraca, Felix Mallard, Jennifer Robertson, Raymond Ablack, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter

Quick Thoughts: *reverent whisper* Crime Gilmore Girls

Premieres February 24th

Canine Intervention

Canine Intervention follows renowned Oakland dog trainer, Jas Leverette, as he runs Cali K9, one of the top dog training facilities in California. Using his unique training methods and techniques, each episode will feature Jas as he works with a variety of dogs and their owners to fix their obedience and behavior issues. Jas works with all breeds, he’s never turned a dog away, and he can correct even the most extreme behavior issues.

Premieres February 24th

