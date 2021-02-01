The Toybox is a Bit Puzzled

Happy New Year and Welcome Back to the Toybox!

Today’s Discussion – Your Favorite Puzzle

January 29th was National Puzzle Day. We are opening up the Toybox to discuss your favorite puzzles. One of the many past times during the pandemic for families has been putting jigsaw puzzles together. Do you have a favorite jigsaw puzzle you completed recently?

In quiet times by ourselves, we like to spend part of our day working on crossword puzzles, the Jumble, and Sudoku.

Everyone loves a challenge and we get a deep sense of satisfaction and gratification when we complete one successfully.

Tell us your favorite puzzles and if you were successful or unsuccessful in completing the game or task before you.

