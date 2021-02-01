Albums By The Year: 1978

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1978’s one of those in-betweenish years, i guess. i actually really love a lot of stuff on this list, so that seems unfair. Maybe it’s more of a continuation year. What are your favorites from 1978?

1978 Pere Ubu – The Modern Dance X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescents The Police – Outlandos D’Amour Funkadelic – One Nation Under A Groove Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – You’re Gonna Get It! The Cars – The Cars Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings And Food Wire – Chairs Missing Sun Ra – Lanquidity Blondie – Parallel Lines Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! Kate Bush – The Kick Inside Van Halen – Van Halen Various Artists – No New York Popol Vuh – Nosferatu The Vampyre soundtrack The Rolling Stones – Some Girls Bob Marley & The Wailers – Kaya John Williams – Superman: The Movie soundtrack Marvin Gaye – Here, My Dear Chic – C’est Chic The Clash – Give ‘Em Enough Rope Television – Adventure [collapse]

