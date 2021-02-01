Albums By The Year: 1978

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
1978’s one of those in-betweenish years, i guess. i actually really love a lot of stuff on this list, so that seems unfair. Maybe it’s more of a continuation year. What are your favorites from 1978?
Pere Ubu – The Modern Dance
X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescents
The Police – Outlandos D’Amour
Funkadelic – One Nation Under A Groove
Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – You’re Gonna Get It!
The Cars – The Cars
Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings And Food
Wire – Chairs Missing
Sun Ra – Lanquidity
Blondie – Parallel Lines
Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!
Kate Bush – The Kick Inside
Van Halen – Van Halen
Various Artists – No New York
Popol Vuh – Nosferatu The Vampyre soundtrack
The Rolling Stones – Some Girls
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Kaya
John Williams – Superman: The Movie soundtrack
Marvin Gaye – Here, My Dear
Chic – C’est Chic
The Clash – Give ‘Em Enough Rope
Television – Adventure