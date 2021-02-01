Music

Albums By The Year: 1978

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1978’s one of those in-betweenish years, i guess. i actually really love a lot of stuff on this list, so that seems unfair. Maybe it’s more of a continuation year. What are your favorites from 1978?

1978

Pere Ubu – The Modern Dance

X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescents

The Police – Outlandos D’Amour

Funkadelic – One Nation Under A Groove

Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers – You’re Gonna Get It!

The Cars – The Cars

Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings And Food

Wire – Chairs Missing

Sun Ra – Lanquidity

Blondie – Parallel Lines

Devo – Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

Kate Bush – The Kick Inside

Van Halen – Van Halen

Various Artists – No New York

Popol Vuh – Nosferatu The Vampyre soundtrack

The Rolling Stones – Some Girls

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Kaya

John Williams – Superman: The Movie soundtrack

Marvin Gaye – Here, My Dear

Chic – C’est Chic

The Clash – Give ‘Em Enough Rope

Television – Adventure

[collapse]