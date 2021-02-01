Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 16

Group 14 & 15 Results

Group 14:

60.00% Pokemon Diamond / Pearl Battle! Champion Cynthia
56.00% Kingdom Hearts II Lazy Afternoons
56.00% Rhythm Tengoku Super Tap
48.00% Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006) B03
48.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Title Theme
48.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Munchy Monk Circus
44.00% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Turnabout Sisters
40.00% Deathsmiles Fury of the Gravekeepers
40.00% Castlevania: Curse of Darkness Mortvia Fountain
40.00% Super Paper Mario Sammer’s Kingdom
36.00% Sonic Rush Wrapped in Black
32.00% Trails in the Sky SC Unleashed Greatest Treasure
32.00% The World Ends With You Give Me All Your Love
32.00% Super Smash Bros. Brawl With Mila’s Divine Protection (Celica Map 1)
32.00% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Orchestra Piece 1
28.00% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Tears of a Dog Ninja
28.00% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria A Motion of Finishing Blow
28.00% Dissidia: Final Fantasy Chaos Last Battle 1 (Your Favorite Enemies)
24.00% Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Why (ayaka)
24.00% Aion Song of Moonlight
24.00% It’s Mr. Pants Pants Away!
20.00% Portal You Can’t Escape, You Know
20.00% Odin Sphere Victory
12.00% Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy Holy Lonely Light (Macross 7)

Pokémon songs have not done especially well historically, but leave it to the greatest Champion of them all to change that: “Battle! Champion Cynthia” takes the top spot. Elsewhere, the ultra-obscure “Quartett! The Stage of Love” gets on the board with the enigmatically titled “B03”.

Group 15:

73.91% Super Mario Galaxy Buoy Base Galaxy
56.52% Brain Age Menu
56.52% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Battle Scene / Final Boss (Golden Sun)
52.17% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Thrilling! Is This Love?
47.83% Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)
43.48% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_with.METHOD_METAFALICA/.
43.48% Dissidia: Final Fantasy FFII Battle Scene 1
43.48% Trails in the Sky SC Gravestone Struck by Lightning
39.13% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Ending Theme
39.13% LocoRoco Dadhi Dado Da (Lots of Flowers)
39.13% Echochrome prime #101
34.78% Rhythm Heaven (DS) Young Love Rock’n’Roll
34.78% The Matrix Online DojoN
34.78% Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria Disturb the Doubtful Sleep
34.78% Valkyria Chronicles Beautiful Gallia
34.78% Kingdom Hearts II The Home of Dragons
34.78% I/O fragment
30.43% Castlevania: Dracula X chronicles Slash
30.43% Shadow the Hedgehog The Chosen One
30.43% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Rare devil battle
21.74% Halo 3 Wake Me When You Need Me
17.39% Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box A Disquieting Atmosphere
17.39% No More Heroes Mach 13 Elephant Explosion
17.39% Advance Wars: Days of Ruin Goddess of Revenge – Tasha

Super Mario Galaxy’s “Buoy Base Galaxy” takes the top spot here. Probably because everyone appreciates a good pun. A very Nintendo-heavy top cut all-around, actually. Brain Age sort of disappeared once they got sued over the dubious health claims that game was making, but personally I kinda miss it. It was a neat little puzzle game, fraud aside.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday February 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 16 is open until Tuesday February 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific