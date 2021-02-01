Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 16

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 14 & 15 Results
Group 14:
|60.00%
|Pokemon Diamond / Pearl
|Battle! Champion Cynthia
|56.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Lazy Afternoons
|56.00%
|Rhythm Tengoku
|Super Tap
|48.00%
|Quartett! The Stage of Love (PS2 JPN 2006)
|B03
|48.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Title Theme
|48.00%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Munchy Monk Circus
|44.00%
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Turnabout Sisters
|40.00%
|Deathsmiles
|Fury of the Gravekeepers
|40.00%
|Castlevania: Curse of Darkness
|Mortvia Fountain
|40.00%
|Super Paper Mario
|Sammer’s Kingdom
|36.00%
|Sonic Rush
|Wrapped in Black
|32.00%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Unleashed Greatest Treasure
|32.00%
|The World Ends With You
|Give Me All Your Love
|32.00%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|With Mila’s Divine Protection (Celica Map 1)
|32.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
|Orchestra Piece 1
|28.00%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Tears of a Dog Ninja
|28.00%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|A Motion of Finishing Blow
|28.00%
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|Chaos Last Battle 1 (Your Favorite Enemies)
|24.00%
|Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
|Why (ayaka)
|24.00%
|Aion
|Song of Moonlight
|24.00%
|It’s Mr. Pants
|Pants Away!
|20.00%
|Portal
|You Can’t Escape, You Know
|20.00%
|Odin Sphere
|Victory
|12.00%
|Super Robot Wars α3: To the End of the Galaxy
|Holy Lonely Light (Macross 7)
Pokémon songs have not done especially well historically, but leave it to the greatest Champion of them all to change that: “Battle! Champion Cynthia” takes the top spot. Elsewhere, the ultra-obscure “Quartett! The Stage of Love” gets on the board with the enigmatically titled “B03”.
Group 15:
|73.91%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Buoy Base Galaxy
|56.52%
|Brain Age
|Menu
|56.52%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Battle Scene / Final Boss (Golden Sun)
|52.17%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Thrilling! Is This Love?
|47.83%
|Odin Sphere
|Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)
|43.48%
|Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica
|EXEC_with.METHOD_METAFALICA/.
|43.48%
|Dissidia: Final Fantasy
|FFII Battle Scene 1
|43.48%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Gravestone Struck by Lightning
|39.13%
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Ending Theme
|39.13%
|LocoRoco
|Dadhi Dado Da (Lots of Flowers)
|39.13%
|Echochrome
|prime #101
|34.78%
|Rhythm Heaven (DS)
|Young Love Rock’n’Roll
|34.78%
|The Matrix Online
|DojoN
|34.78%
|Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria
|Disturb the Doubtful Sleep
|34.78%
|Valkyria Chronicles
|Beautiful Gallia
|34.78%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|The Home of Dragons
|34.78%
|I/O
|fragment
|30.43%
|Castlevania: Dracula X chronicles
|Slash
|30.43%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|The Chosen One
|30.43%
|Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2
|Rare devil battle
|21.74%
|Halo 3
|Wake Me When You Need Me
|17.39%
|Professor Layton and the Diabolical Box
|A Disquieting Atmosphere
|17.39%
|No More Heroes
|Mach 13 Elephant Explosion
|17.39%
|Advance Wars: Days of Ruin
|Goddess of Revenge – Tasha
Super Mario Galaxy’s “Buoy Base Galaxy” takes the top spot here. Probably because everyone appreciates a good pun. A very Nintendo-heavy top cut all-around, actually. Brain Age sort of disappeared once they got sued over the dubious health claims that game was making, but personally I kinda miss it. It was a neat little puzzle game, fraud aside.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 16 will be active until Tuesday February 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 16 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 16 is open until Tuesday February 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific