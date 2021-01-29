Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 15

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 13 Results:
|63.64%
|Sonic Unleashed
|Arid Sands (Night)
|59.09%
|Mario Kart Wii
|Moo Moo Meadows
|50.00%
|Deathsmiles
|Hades Castle
|50.00%
|Persona 4
|Theme of Junes
|50.00%
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Dearly Beloved
|45.45%
|428 Shibuya Scramble
|The World Doesn’t Change So Easy (Aya Kamiki)
|45.45%
|skate.
|el alto el fuego
|45.45%
|Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War
|Zero
|40.91%
|Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix
|The 13th Reflection
|40.91%
|DJMax Trilogy
|Lost ‘n’ Found (Bermei Inazawa)
|40.91%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Recluse Cube
|40.91%
|Shadow of the Colossus
|Silence
|36.36%
|Persona 4
|Game
|36.36%
|Super Smash Bros. Brawl
|Ocarina of Time Medley
|31.82%
|Sonic Unleashed
|Cool Edge (Night)
|31.82%
|Halo 3
|Never Forget
|31.82%
|Shadow the Hedgehog
|Lava Shelter
|27.27%
|Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
|Be With You
|22.73%
|Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)
|His World (Theme of Sonic)
|18.18%
|Final Fantasy XII
|The Princess’ Vision
|13.64%
|Ikaruga
|Cirrus (Prologue)
|13.64%
|Assassin’s Creed
|City Alert
|9.09%
|God of War
|Gates of Athens
|9.09%
|Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
|Daedra in Flight
A low denominator1 means a lot of songs sneaking in over 40%. Of course, they might not find their fate so easy to escape, as 40.91% could easily find itself on the wrong side of the bubble if we keep having strong groups like this.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday January 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 16 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday January 31st at 10:00PM Pacific