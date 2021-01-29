Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 15

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 13 Results:

Spoiler

63.64% Sonic Unleashed Arid Sands (Night)
59.09% Mario Kart Wii Moo Moo Meadows
50.00% Deathsmiles Hades Castle
50.00% Persona 4 Theme of Junes
50.00% Kingdom Hearts II Dearly Beloved
45.45% 428 Shibuya Scramble The World Doesn’t Change So Easy (Aya Kamiki)
45.45% skate. el alto el fuego
45.45% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Zero
40.91% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix The 13th Reflection
40.91% DJMax Trilogy Lost ‘n’ Found (Bermei Inazawa)
40.91% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Recluse Cube
40.91% Shadow of the Colossus Silence
36.36% Persona 4 Game
36.36% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ocarina of Time Medley
31.82% Sonic Unleashed Cool Edge (Night)
31.82% Halo 3 Never Forget
31.82% Shadow the Hedgehog Lava Shelter
27.27% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Be With You
22.73% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) His World (Theme of Sonic)
18.18% Final Fantasy XII The Princess’ Vision
13.64% Ikaruga Cirrus (Prologue)
13.64% Assassin’s Creed City Alert
9.09% God of War Gates of Athens
9.09% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Daedra in Flight

A low denominator1 means a lot of songs sneaking in over 40%. Of course, they might not find their fate so easy to escape, as 40.91% could easily find itself on the wrong side of the bubble if we keep having strong groups like this.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday January 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 16 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday January 31st at 10:00PM Pacific