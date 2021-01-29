Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 15

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 13 Results:

63.64% Sonic Unleashed Arid Sands (Night) 59.09% Mario Kart Wii Moo Moo Meadows 50.00% Deathsmiles Hades Castle 50.00% Persona 4 Theme of Junes 50.00% Kingdom Hearts II Dearly Beloved 45.45% 428 Shibuya Scramble The World Doesn't Change So Easy (Aya Kamiki) 45.45% skate. el alto el fuego 45.45% Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War Zero 40.91% Kingdom Hearts II: Final Mix The 13th Reflection 40.91% DJMax Trilogy Lost 'n' Found (Bermei Inazawa) 40.91% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Recluse Cube 40.91% Shadow of the Colossus Silence 36.36% Persona 4 Game 36.36% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ocarina of Time Medley 31.82% Sonic Unleashed Cool Edge (Night) 31.82% Halo 3 Never Forget 31.82% Shadow the Hedgehog Lava Shelter 27.27% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Be With You 22.73% Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) His World (Theme of Sonic) 18.18% Final Fantasy XII The Princess' Vision 13.64% Ikaruga Cirrus (Prologue) 13.64% Assassin's Creed City Alert 9.09% God of War Gates of Athens 9.09% Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Daedra in Flight A low denominator means a lot of songs sneaking in over 40%. Of course, they might not find their fate so easy to escape, as 40.91% could easily find itself on the wrong side of the bubble if we keep having strong groups like this.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday January 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 16 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday January 31st at 10:00PM Pacific

