Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 14

Spoiler 69.23% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001) 57.69% Rune Factory Gigant Mountain 57.69% Rhythm Tengoku The Bon Odori 53.85% Persona 3 Mass Destruction 53.85% Opoona Blue Desert Hotel 46.15% The World Ends With You O-Parts 42.31% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Alive 38.46% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Professor’s Deductions 38.46% Trails in the Sky SC Silver Will (Super Arrange Version) 34.62% Super Paper Mario Proof of Existence 34.62% Mario Kart Wii Rainbow Road 34.62% The World Ends With You Fighting for Freedom 30.77% Aion Red Land 30.77% Shinkyoku Sokai Polyphonica La Luna ~Astraea~ 30.77% White Knight Chronicles The Travelers 26.92% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Rush 26.92% Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars Mean Mr. Mushwoom 23.08% Super Mario Galaxy Major Burrows (Fast) 23.08% Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Wand Combat 23.08% Eternal Sonata Underground for Underhand 19.23% Mother 3 Mind of a Thief 15.38% Warhawk Battle of the Kraken 11.54% Phantom Dust Plastic People (Vision Headquarters) 11.54% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Uninvited Guests The iconic “Pressing Pursuit” takes top billing this time. Further down, I spent more time than I’m proud of trying to make an “O-Parts” joke after the pornbot popped by, but I regret to inform you that it was for naught. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 14 will be active until Friday January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 13 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 15 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 14 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 14 is open until Friday January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific

