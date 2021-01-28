Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 14

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 12 Results:
|69.23%
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)
|57.69%
|Rune Factory
|Gigant Mountain
|57.69%
|Rhythm Tengoku
|The Bon Odori
|53.85%
|Persona 3
|Mass Destruction
|53.85%
|Opoona
|Blue Desert Hotel
|46.15%
|The World Ends With You
|O-Parts
|42.31%
|Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2
|Alive
|38.46%
|Professor Layton and the Unwound Future
|The Professor’s Deductions
|38.46%
|Trails in the Sky SC
|Silver Will (Super Arrange Version)
|34.62%
|Super Paper Mario
|Proof of Existence
|34.62%
|Mario Kart Wii
|Rainbow Road
|34.62%
|The World Ends With You
|Fighting for Freedom
|30.77%
|Aion
|Red Land
|30.77%
|Shinkyoku Sokai Polyphonica
|La Luna ~Astraea~
|30.77%
|White Knight Chronicles
|The Travelers
|26.92%
|Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
|Rush
|26.92%
|Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars
|Mean Mr. Mushwoom
|23.08%
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Major Burrows (Fast)
|23.08%
|Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
|Wand Combat
|23.08%
|Eternal Sonata
|Underground for Underhand
|19.23%
|Mother 3
|Mind of a Thief
|15.38%
|Warhawk
|Battle of the Kraken
|11.54%
|Phantom Dust
|Plastic People (Vision Headquarters)
|11.54%
|Trails in the Sky the 3rd
|Uninvited Guests
The iconic “Pressing Pursuit” takes top billing this time. Further down, I spent more time than I’m proud of trying to make an “O-Parts” joke after the pornbot popped by, but I regret to inform you that it was for naught.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 14 will be active until Friday January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 13 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 15 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 14 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 14 is open until Friday January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific