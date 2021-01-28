Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 14

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 12 Results:

Spoiler

69.23% Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)
57.69% Rune Factory Gigant Mountain
57.69% Rhythm Tengoku The Bon Odori
53.85% Persona 3 Mass Destruction
53.85% Opoona Blue Desert Hotel
46.15% The World Ends With You O-Parts
42.31% Shin Megami Tensei Digital Devil Saga 2 Alive
38.46% Professor Layton and the Unwound Future The Professor’s Deductions
38.46% Trails in the Sky SC Silver Will (Super Arrange Version)
34.62% Super Paper Mario Proof of Existence
34.62% Mario Kart Wii Rainbow Road
34.62% The World Ends With You Fighting for Freedom
30.77% Aion Red Land
30.77% Shinkyoku Sokai Polyphonica La Luna ~Astraea~
30.77% White Knight Chronicles The Travelers
26.92% Dreamfall: The Longest Journey Rush
26.92% Mushroom Men: The Spore Wars Mean Mr. Mushwoom
23.08% Super Mario Galaxy Major Burrows (Fast)
23.08% Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Wand Combat
23.08% Eternal Sonata Underground for Underhand
19.23% Mother 3 Mind of a Thief
15.38% Warhawk Battle of the Kraken
11.54% Phantom Dust Plastic People (Vision Headquarters)
11.54% Trails in the Sky the 3rd Uninvited Guests

The iconic “Pressing Pursuit” takes top billing this time. Further down, I spent more time than I’m proud of trying to make an “O-Parts” joke after the pornbot popped by, but I regret to inform you that it was for naught.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 1 After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+2 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 14 will be active until Friday January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 13 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 15 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 14 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-57)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

[collapse]

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 14 is open until Friday January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific