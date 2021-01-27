Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Group 13

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 11 Results:

Spoiler 65.38% Super Smash Bros. Brawl Ashley’s Song (JP) 65.38% Professor Layton and the Curious Village Layton’s Theme (Live Version) 61.54% The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess Hidden Village 57.69% La-Mulana Interstice of the Dimension 57.69% Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra Godsibb 50.00% Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon New Battle 50.00% Sonic Rush Back 2 Back 46.15% Mario Kart Wii Maple Treeway 46.15% Opoona The Village Without Memories 42.31% Silent Hill: Origins Illusion in Me 42.31% Ar tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica EXEC_SOL=FAGE/. 38.46% Mother 3 A Railway in Our Village! 38.46% La-Mulana 21 M U 34.62% Puyo Puyo Fever 2 Endless Fever! 34.62% Eternal Sonata Kyoutenka 30.77% Super Paper Mario Fort Francis 30.77% Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII LONGING (Gackt) 30.77% The Lord of the Rings Online Clear Nights 26.92% God Hand Forgotten Song 26.92% Mario Kart DS Yoshi Falls 26.92% Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones The Hanging Gardens 26.92% Trails in the Sky SC In the Favor of the Goddess 19.23% Portal 4000 Degrees Kelvin 15.38% Fire Emblem Path of Radiance Fire Emblem Theme Some fun sounds at the top of this group, with the big band of Ashley’s Song and the accordion of Layton’s Theme tying for 1st. We also see the return of the Xenosaga series, which had a strong showing last time around, a trend that’s so far repeating. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,358 songs this time; we’re trying out 24-song groups this time, so we have 56 groups of 24, plus a 57th of 14. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 384 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 384, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 385+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 13 will be active until Thursday January 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 14 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 13 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 13 is open until Thursday January 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

